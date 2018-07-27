GREEN BAY, Wis. -- On the first play of the first training camp practice, Aaron Rodgers threw a deep ball to Randall Cobb. Rodgers did not say it was on purpose, but after what the Green Bay Packers receiver went through this summer, it was almost as if Rodgers wanted to let everyone know that one of his top receivers was just fine.

Cobb then revealed on Friday why earlier this summer he was seen in a walking boot: He underwent surgery to remove cartilage from his right ankle. Just six weeks later, he took the field for training camp with no apparent limitations.

"He looks great," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. "I think the first call, the first play ... where the ball goes deep to Randall, I think that tells you the kind of shape [and] his health status."

The 27-year-old Cobb began running only three weeks ago. He spent five days in a cast and then a week in a walking boot after noted foot/ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who joined the Packers' medical staff last year, performed the surgery. Instead of training in California, Cobb spent the rest of his summer rehabbing in Green Bay.

Cobb, who played in all but one game last season, said he started to notice some pain during OTAs this spring.

"We went back and looked -- I had a scan on it last year during OTAs, so I don't know if it was something that was lingering from then or not, but it didn't show anything on my MRI or my X-Ray but obviously I was feeling something, so we took care of it," Cobb said. "I feel much better than I did before. I feel like I can move a lot better. I'm not having that throbbing pain that I had, so definitely looking forward to this year."

It's a big season for Cobb, who is coming to the end of a four-year, $40 million contract. He hasn't matched his productivity from 2014 -- when he set career marks with 91 catches for 1,237 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's battled nagging injuries since then but still managed to play in all but four games the past three seasons.

New general manager Brian Gutekunst kept Cobb over Jordy Nelson, who also was entering the final season of a $10 million-per-year contract. Gutekunst went with youth over recent production and cut Nelson, who was just a year removed from winning NFL Comeback Player of the Year after a 97-catch, 1,257-yard and 14-touchdown season in 2016.

Cobb and new No. 1 receiver Davante Adams are expected to lead an otherwise young receiving group. Third-year pro Geronimo Allison opened camp as the No. 3 receiver but at some point should face challenges from the three receivers Gutekunst picked in the draft. At this point, fourth-round pick J'Mon Moore appears to be ahead of fifth-rounder Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown. Former practice-squad receiver Jake Kumerow also is off to a fast start in camp.

"I feel like we've got some young guys in there, but we've got guys like Geronimo, who I wouldn't say he's proven around the league but day to day he brings his lunch pail to work and he's always eager to learn," said Adams, who signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension in December. "He's just the right type of young guy to have in your room. It means a lot to him. You can see it. He's always trying to soak up all the game he can from myself and Cobb and Jordy when he was here. He handles himself like a pro.

"The rest of the guys, the three we drafted, they're doing a great job so far. They've just got to keep doing that and it's going to be a dangerous room. Obviously, with me and Cobb leading this thing, there's going to be a lot of noise made."

In other camp news, outside linebacker Nick Perry, who placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp this week because of an ankle injury that kept him out of the entire offseason program, also revealed that he underwent offseason ankle surgery. However, he would not disclose any details of the surgery or when it took place. Perry reiterated what McCarthy said earlier this week, that he expected Perry to be ready for the regular-season opener.