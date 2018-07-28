SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The first day in pads at training camp turned into what appeared to be the first major Injury for thé Carolina Panthers.

Starting right tackle Daryl Williams went down screaming in pain with an apparent right knee injury during team drills. He was carted off the field.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera wouldn't specify on the injury, but he did say Williams is being taken to Charlotte for further evaluation.

Daryl Williams carted off with apparent knee injury



Williams was bowled over by defensive end Zach Moore along with contact from tackle Vernon Butler as he dropped back in pass protection.

He immediately grabbed the knee and screamed as trainers rushed over. Teammates took a knee and stayed there for several minutes in silence.

Quarterback Cam Newton walked about 40 yards away and stood alone.

The Panthers had begun early negotiations on a contract extension for Williams, who is entering the final year of his deal. He has started 28 of the 39 games in which he's played.

Taylor Moton, who backed up Williams last season, was first up to replace Williams. The 2017 second-round pick was competing for the starting left guard spot with Amini Silatolu.

Rivera said the moment the injury occurred was "tough," but he was pleased with the way the team bounced back. He also was pleased with the way Moton stepped in at the position.

"He's one of my best friends on the team," Moton said. "So i immediately went on a knee and prayed for him. My heart goes out for him and I pray for a speedy recovery. 'He's been a mentor for me. He means a lot to the team so he's definitely been a good person to watch the past year."