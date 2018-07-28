Tom Brady abruptly ends questioning from reporters at Patriots' training camp after a question linking Julian Edelman's suspension to Alex Guerrero. (0:18)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady says it's "ridiculous" for anyone to suggest the drug-policy suspension of New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is related to the quarterback's personal health coach.

The questions about coach Alex Guerrero on Saturday prompted Brady to abruptly end his first media availability of training camp.

Edelman brushed aside a similar question in his first comments since receiving his four-game ban, expressing his affinity for Guerrero. Several Patriots have also worked with Guerrero, including Edelman and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Since 2004, Brady has relied on a fitness and nutrition program developed by Guerrero.

In January, Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and Brady released a statement calling an ESPN report "flat-out inaccurate" that said there had been disputes between team officials and Guerrero regarding player medical affairs.