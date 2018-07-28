BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns' commitment to coach Hue Jackson remains "unwavering," owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said Saturday as the Browns held their third day of training camp.

Haslam said Jackson will not be on any kind of leash -- short or long -- following 0-16 and 1-15 records in his first two seasons.

Despite going 9-39 in his first three season as Browns coach, Hue Jackson has the full support of the team's owners. Tony Dejak/AP Photo

"We're excited about Hue Jackson," Jimmy Haslam said. "I think our commitment to him has been unwavering.

Editor's Picks From a helicopter to tricycle: Best rides of NFL training camp Antonio Brown may have his helicopter, but the Packers' training-camp cycling tradition takes a back seat to no one. See how NFL players are getting around camps.

Mayfield not thinking about being backup Browns coach Hue Jackson says first-round pick Baker Mayfield isn't ready right now to start but said if Mayfield "supersedes" the plan, then that will show and the Browns will adjust. 1 Related

"It still is."

Haslam retained Jackson after a winless 2017 season, but in December, he hired John Dorsey as general manager and fired Sashi Brown. Dorsey overhauled the roster, bringing in 24 prominent new players (including draft picks) who could result in 10 new starters.

Dorsey built the team in a much more traditional way after Brown followed a plan that emphasized a multiyear rebuild around youth and amassing draft picks.

The rebuild has caught the eye of NFL analysts, and has the owners excited about seeing what Jackson will do with a team built the more traditional way.

"I think we'll see the real Hue Jackson," Jimmy Haslam said. "Because he's got good quarterbacks. He's got some skill players. He's got a veteran offensive line now; we've got to figure out left tackle. Three really good [running] backs. Good defense.

"I think you've heard me say this several times: You got to give Hue credit for bringing in Todd Haley [as offensive coordinator], which I think will allow Hue to be the head coach.

"So I think this will be the first opportunity Hue's had the opportunity to do what we know he can do as head coach, as a leader."

Jimmy Haslam said he's well aware of the talk that Jackson has to win a certain amount of games to keep his job, but he said as owners, they "don't look at it [that way]."

What can fans expect this season after one win the last two?

"I think you can realistically expect progress," Dee Haslam said.