FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Second-year running back Elijah McGuire, expected to have a role in the New York Jets' offense, is out indefinitely after fracturing his foot Friday in the team's first training camp practice.

The Jets moved quickly to set up a contingency plan, working out veteran free agents Alfred Morris and Orleans Darkwa on Saturday. They played most recently with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, respectively.

McGuire may need surgery to repair the fracture, meaning he will be lost for a significant portion of the season. He could be a candidate for short-term injured reserve.

Elijah McGuire, who rushed for 315 yards and a touchdown as a rookie, is out indefinitely and may need surgery to repair his fractured foot. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Coach Todd Bowles said he's not sure if they will sign an immediate replacement.

The Jets' top two backs are Bilal Powell and Isaiah Crowell, but the team went into training camp expecting McGuire to be part of the backfield-by-committee. In minicamp, running backs coach Stump Mitchell compared McGuire to Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

"I'm sure it's tough for him going into his second year," Bowles said of McGuire. "Anytime somebody gets hurt, it's a tough break, but he's a hard worker and we expect him to be back as soon as he's ready."

Moving up the depth chart is former Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls, who rushed for 830 yards as a rookie in 2015. The Jets also have rookie Trenton Cannon, a sixth-round pick.

McGuire, a sixth-round pick from Louisiana Lafayette, finished his rookie year with 315 rushing yards and one touchdown. He signature moment was a 69-yard touchdown run against the Jacksonville Jaguars.