LATROBE, Pa. -- Ramon Foster, a long-time starting guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was carted off with an apparent knee injury during Saturday's padded training camp session at Saint Vincent College.

Coach Mike Tomlin said Foster has a "lower body" injury that's being evaluated, and he will update the situation when he knows more. B.J. Finney took Foster's place in the lineup.

"I'm not going to speculate," Tomlin said. "I'm simply going to make necessary adjustments accordingly and, more importantly than that, work our tails off to make sure that we're making this as safe as we can for him throughout this process."

Foster went down during a pile-up on the third play during 11-man work. He was holding his right knee after the play. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had the day off, rode off in the cart with the nine-year veteran.

Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster was carted off the field at training camp with an apparent knee injury. Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The 32-year-old Foster has 115 career starts and is in the last year of a three-year, $9.6 million contract. Foster has expressed interest in re-signing with the team.

Tomlin called Foster, the team's NFLPA rep, a core member of the Steelers who has been "doing this a long time."

Tomlin added that Finney has proved himself. The former undrafted center out of Kansas State has played in 14 games with four starts since 2016.