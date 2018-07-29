Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster will miss four to five weeks after being carted off during Saturday's practice, but the longtime starter will not need to undergo surgery, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Foster suffered the injury during a padded training camp session at St. Vincent College. The source said Foster had a bone bruise and a stretch of the MCL but that there was no ligament tear.

Foster went down during a pileup on the third play during 11-man work. He was holding his right knee after the play. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had the day off, rode off in the cart with the nine-year veteran.

The four- to five-week timeline would leave Foster with a week or two to prepare for the Steelers' season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 9. The source was optimistic that Foster could be back on the field even sooner.

NFL Network first reported on a timetable for Foster.

Foster, 32, has 115 career starts and is in the final season of a three-year, $9.6 million contract. He has expressed interest in re-signing with the team.

Tomlin called Foster, the team's National Football League Players Association rep, a core member of the Steelers who has been "doing this a long time."

B.J. Finney took Foster's place in the lineup. Tomlin said Finney has proved himself. The former undrafted center out of Kansas State has played in 14 games with four starts since 2016.