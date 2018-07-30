The 20 best available NFL free agents: Who's still on the market

NFL rosters are largely set at this time of year, after months of planning and before any significant injuries have occurred. Free agency never ends, however, so here are 20 of the most notable names available for when teams begin looking for help.
This list is in no order, but let's start with the wide receiver who has been in the news over the past week:
Dez Bryant, WR
2017 team: Dallas Cowboys | Age at start of season: 29
Antonio Brown recruited him over the weekend, and he has fielded interest from multiple teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, but Bryant wants to sign a one-year contract that would put him back on the market in 2019. The Browns could be a fit, although his Twitter rant on Friday was a reminder of the extra dimension Bryant brings to any team.
Bashaud Breeland, CB
2017 team: Washington Redskins | Age: 26
Breeland signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in March, but the deal was nullified when he failed his physical because of a foot infection. He has had visits scheduled with the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens are among other teams reported to have interest.
Johnathan Hankins, DT
2017 team: Indianapolis Colts | Age: 26
A young and solid interior player is looking for his third team in three years. What gives?
Eric Reid, S
2017 team: San Francisco 49ers | Age: 26
You won't find many football people who think Reid, ranked as ESPN's No. 20 overall free agent this spring, shouldn't be on a roster. His collusion grievance against the Cincinnati Bengals is pending, and unfortunately, it's hard not to conclude that his close association with NFL player protests over the past two seasons has cost him job opportunities.
Kenny Vaccaro, S
2017 team: New Orleans Saints | Age: 27
As a hybrid safety/linebacker, Vaccaro needs to find a team with the right schematic fit and ideas for using him. But if and when a team loses a starting safety to injury, the former first-round pick will likely be under consideration as a replacement.
Junior Galette, OLB/DE
2017 team: Washington Redskins | Age: 30
After missing all of 2015 and 2016 with injuries, Galette returned in 2017 to play in all 16 games. While he is no longer the double-digit sack threat he presented earlier in his career, he could provide situational pass-rushing to an interested team.
Antonio Gates, TE
2017 team: Los Angeles Chargers | Age: 38
The Chargers seemed ready to move on from Gates after a 30-catch season in 2017, but Hunter Henry's season-ending injury might make his return a necessity. If he re-signs at 38, he'll be the third-oldest non-specialist on an NFL roster after quarterback Tom Brady (40) and cornerback Terence Newman (39).
Eric Decker, WR
2017 team: Tennessee Titans | Age: 31
After one season with the Titans, Decker campaigned publicly to sign with the New England Patriots; offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels drafted Decker in Denver. As of yet, however, the Patriots have yet to indicate strong interest.
Jeremy Maclin, WR
2017 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age: 30
His production has decreased in each of the past two seasons after a 1,088-yard performance for the Chiefs in 2015. There has not been a stampede for his services, and Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson -- his offensive coordinator in Kansas City -- downplayed any interest.
NaVorro Bowman, LB
2017 team: San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders | Age: 30
Bowman showed he could still play during a 10-game stint with the Raiders to close out the season. But the obstacle with veteran linebackers in free agency is often the same: Unless a team envisions him as a starter, he needs to have special-teams value. Is Bowman willing or able to play on special teams if he's not starting?
Mike Mitchell, S
2017 team: Pittsburgh Steelers | Age: 31
The Steelers' hard-hitting and big-talking safety struggled last season. Mitchell revealed in the offseason that he had played with a broken foot. But he has generated interest from the Arizona Cardinals, among others, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, CB
2017 team: New York Giants | Age: 32
There have been persistent rumors of the Giants bringing back Rodgers-Cromartie at some point, especially after rookie Sam Beal suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. So far, however, there has been no movement.
Robert Ayers, DE
2017 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Age: 32
Stints with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Bucs have shown Ayers to be a reliable role player and part-time starter. His sack totals dropped in 2017 to two, his lowest since 2012, but he could receive interest from a team that suffers a notable camp injury at his position.
Julius Thomas, TE
2017 team: Miami Dolphins | Age: 30
Looking for this third team in three years, Thomas has never matched the production he provided the Denver Broncos (via quarterback Peyton Manning) in 2013-14. He has struggled with injuries since.
Kayvon Webster, CB
2017 team: Los Angeles Rams | Age: 27
Webster tore his Achilles in December and was released in April after the Rams' offseason spending spree. At the time, the team was uncertain if Webster would be fully healthy in time for training camp. When he is cleared, however, there should be interest.
Orleans Darkwa, RB
2017 team: New York Giants | Age: 26
The Giants moved on from their leading rusher from last season (751), but he might be the first veteran back that teams think of when they need a replacement. The New York Jets have expressed interest after rookie Elijah McGuire's foot fracture.
T.J. Ward, S
2017 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Age: 31
Ward appeared miscast last season and has been caught in the relative glut of safeties in the market. But the bottom line is that two teams -- the Bucs and Denver Broncos -- have parted ways with him in the past 11 months.
Alfred Morris, RB
2017 team: Dallas Cowboys | Age: 29
After two years as a backup with the Cowboys, including five starts in place of the suspended Ezekiel Elliott last season, Morris will be on teams' short lists this summer. The Jets expressed interest after McGuire's injury.
Luke Joeckel, OL
2017 team: Seattle Seahawks | Age: 26
A knee injury scuttled any chance Joeckel had of catching on as a guard with the Seahawks last season, and the No. 2 overall pick of the 2013 draft is still without a home. His NFL career has vastly underwhelmed, but depth at offensive line around the league suggests he could and should be in the conversation for teams seeking fortification later this summer.
J.R. Sweezy, OL
2017 team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Age: 29
After starting 14 games last season, Sweezy broke his leg and was released this summer. He reportedly visited the Seahawks, where he played the first four years of his career, but did not sign a contract.