The 20 best available NFL free agents: Who's still on the market

NFL rosters are largely set at this time of year, after months of planning and before any significant injuries have occurred. Free agency never ends, however, so here are 20 of the most notable names available for when teams begin looking for help.

This list is in no order, but let's start with the wide receiver who has been in the news over the past week:

Dez Bryant, WR

2017 team: Dallas Cowboys | Age at start of season: 29

Antonio Brown recruited him over the weekend, and he has fielded interest from multiple teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns, but Bryant wants to sign a one-year contract that would put him back on the market in 2019. The Browns could be a fit, although his Twitter rant on Friday was a reminder of the extra dimension Bryant brings to any team.

Bashaud Breeland, CB

2017 team: Washington Redskins | Age: 26

Breeland signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Carolina Panthers in March, but the deal was nullified when he failed his physical because of a foot infection. He has had visits scheduled with the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens are among other teams reported to have interest.

Johnathan Hankins, DT

2017 team: Indianapolis Colts | Age: 26

A young and solid interior player is looking for his third team in three years. What gives?

Eric Reid, S

2017 team: San Francisco 49ers | Age: 26

You won't find many football people who think Reid, ranked as ESPN's No. 20 overall free agent this spring, shouldn't be on a roster. His collusion grievance against the Cincinnati Bengals is pending, and unfortunately, it's hard not to conclude that his close association with NFL player protests over the past two seasons has cost him job opportunities.

Kenny Vaccaro, S

2017 team: New Orleans Saints | Age: 27

As a hybrid safety/linebacker, Vaccaro needs to find a team with the right schematic fit and ideas for using him. But if and when a team loses a starting safety to injury, the former first-round pick will likely be under consideration as a replacement.

2017 team: Washington Redskins | Age: 30

After missing all of 2015 and 2016 with injuries, Galette returned in 2017 to play in all 16 games. While he is no longer the double-digit sack threat he presented earlier in his career, he could provide situational pass-rushing to an interested team.

Antonio Gates, TE

2017 team: Los Angeles Chargers | Age: 38

The Chargers seemed ready to move on from Gates after a 30-catch season in 2017, but Hunter Henry's season-ending injury might make his return a necessity. If he re-signs at 38, he'll be the third-oldest non-specialist on an NFL roster after quarterback Tom Brady (40) and cornerback Terence Newman (39).

Eric Decker, WR

2017 team: Tennessee Titans | Age: 31

After one season with the Titans, Decker campaigned publicly to sign with the New England Patriots; offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels drafted Decker in Denver. As of yet, however, the Patriots have yet to indicate strong interest.

Jeremy Maclin, WR

2017 team: Baltimore Ravens | Age: 30

His production has decreased in each of the past two seasons after a 1,088-yard performance for the Chiefs in 2015. There has not been a stampede for his services, and Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson -- his offensive coordinator in Kansas City -- downplayed any interest.

NaVorro Bowman, LB

2017 team: San Francisco 49ers/Oakland Raiders | Age: 30

Bowman showed he could still play during a 10-game stint with the Raiders to close out the season. But the obstacle with veteran linebackers in free agency is often the same: Unless a team envisions him as a starter, he needs to have special-teams value. Is Bowman willing or able to play on special teams if he's not starting?

Mike Mitchell, S

2017 team: Pittsburgh Steelers | Age: 31

The Steelers' hard-hitting and big-talking safety struggled last season. Mitchell revealed in the offseason that he had played with a broken foot. But he has generated interest from the Arizona Cardinals, among others, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.