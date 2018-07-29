        <
          Vita Vea exits practice with left calf strain

          1:13 PM ET

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive tackle Vita Vea went to the training room Sunday, limping off the field with what a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter was a strained calf.

          "It doesn't look bad," the source said.

          Before leaving practice, Vea was seen having his left shin taped by the training staff. A cart then took him to the locker room.

          Coach Dirk Koetter said he wasn't sure about the severity of the injury.

          "Vita left practice; not sure what it is. It's a lower leg injury of some kind," Koetter said. "We'll know later. I don't know right now."

          Sunday was the Bucs' first day of padded practice. It's unclear what caused the injury, which happened during a running play in 11-on-11s.

          The Bucs selected Vea with the 12th overall pick in the draft.

