Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive tackle Vita Vea went to the training room Sunday, limping off the field with what a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter was a strained calf.

"It doesn't look bad," the source said.

Before leaving practice, Vea was seen having his left shin taped by the training staff. A cart then took him to the locker room.

Vita Vea suffered an injury Sunday that cut his training camp practice short. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Coach Dirk Koetter said he wasn't sure about the severity of the injury.

"Vita left practice; not sure what it is. It's a lower leg injury of some kind," Koetter said. "We'll know later. I don't know right now."

Sunday was the Bucs' first day of padded practice. It's unclear what caused the injury, which happened during a running play in 11-on-11s.

The Bucs selected Vea with the 12th overall pick in the draft.