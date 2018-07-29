EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins called the death of his close friend and the subsequent aggravated manslaughter charges against his brother "shocking" in his first public comments since the incident earlier this summer.

The body of Roosevelt "Trypps Beatz" Rene was found in Jenkins' Fair Lawn, NJ, home last month. Police arrested Williams Jenkins Jr. several days later.

Both men were living in the New Jersey home of Janoris Jenkins at the time. Jenkins, who claims to have been in Florida at the time of the murder, returned to the area for the start of training camp last week. He's left picking up the pieces and trying to focus on his job.

"I haven't talked to [my brother], to be honest," he said on Sunday. "But I will to see where his head was at. As far as that, I'll just leave that off the field."

Jenkins is intent on not allowing the incident to affect his on-field performance. He would not discuss any details of the case during a press conference at Giants training camp.

His current approach is to occupy himself with work.

"Put it aside," he said. "I understand I have to focus on my job. Being here is more important. Training hard and going hard is more important."

Williams Jenkins has a criminal past. According to New York state department of corrections records, he was arrested on drug charges in 2006 and again in 2011. He was paroled from prison in July 2016.

He was arrested at a Smart Mart in Farmington, NY, on June 25 for a parole violation before being charged with manslaughter.

Janoris Jenkins and Rene were collaborating on music production prior to his death. Jenkins referred to Rene as a "good friend" in his only comments prior to Sunday, which came in an Instagram post. Police originally referred to Rene as a family friend.

"It truly hurts my heart to know he has passed away," the statement read.

The Instagram post cut off mid-sentence, after Jenkins said he was praying for his friend's family. The caption on Jenkins' Instagram post read: "I lost a true friend R.I.P Tryppz .#MuchLove"

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said has talked to Jenkins about the incident. He reiterated the Pro Bowl cornerback was in Florida at the time.

"I've spoken to Janoris and I think you're all aware of what happened and it's tragic anytime somebody dies," Shurmur said of their conversation.

Jenkins is in his third year with the Giants after four seasons with the Rams. He's expected to start at cornerback for the Giants this season.

"It's difficult but at the end of the day you have to be a pro," he said. "Things going to happen in life. Some things you can't control. It's just one of those situations."