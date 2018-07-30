FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It took longer than expected, but the New York Jets finally have quarterback Sam Darnold under contract.

After a contract dispute, Darnold signed his rookie deal and joined practice Monday.

"What's up, Jets fans. Man, it's a pleasure to be signed now," Darnold said in a video tweeted by the Jets. "Very excited, very special moment."

The Jets signed their first-round draft pick to a four-year contract for the slotted amount of $30.2 million. The deal, which includes a $20 million signing bonus, is one of the richest in Jets history. By rule, the contract is fully guaranteed and includes the standard fifth-year club option.

Darnold was not in attendance when the Jets began training camp Friday and had missed three practices.

"We are very pleased to have Sam join the team," general manager Mike Maccagnan said in a statement. "This is what both sides wanted all along and we're eager to get Sam on the practice field while it's still early in training camp."

While the overall value of the contract was predetermined, the two sides haggled over specific clauses and language. The big sticking point appeared to have been default language pertaining to the guaranteed money. Under the Jets' proposal, Darnold's entire guarantee would void if he was fined or suspended by the NFL for disciplinary reasons on or off the field.

Of the 256 players drafted, Darnold was the 255th to sign his rookie deal. The only unsigned draft pick is Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, chosen eighth overall.

Darnold, drafted third out of USC, is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job in training camp. His competition will be incumbent Josh McCown and former Minnesota Vikings starter Teddy Bridgewater.

Darnold's $30.2 million guarantee represents the fourth-largest in team history, behind cornerback Darrelle Revis ($39 million), defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson ($37 million) and current cornerback Trumaine Johnson ($34 million). Revis and Johnson signed as free agents, while Wilkerson had the franchise tag.

"I'm not disappointed," coach Todd Bowles said of Darnold's absence Saturday. "It's part of the business. You deal with something every year. I've got a bunch of guys out here to coach and get ready for the season."