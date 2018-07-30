SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The Carolina Panthers suffered their second potentially serious injury in less than a week as cornerback Ross Cockrell went down screaming and holding his left leg on what would be the last play of practice on Monday.

Cockrell collided with wide receiver Torrey Smith in the end zone and could be overheard screaming that his "leg is broke'' as players gathered around and took a knee.

"To hear a grown man scream, you know it's not good,'' rookie cornerback Donte Jackson said.

The scene was similar to what happened on Saturday, when starting right tackle Daryl Williams went to the ground screaming with what would turn out to be a torn MCL and dislocated patella.

Coach Ron Rivera would not speculate on the exact nature of Cockrell's injury, but his tone indicated it wasn't good.

"Ross was doing some really good things,'' Rivera said. "He's a wily veteran and a guy that has really done some really good things since he's been here. It's one of those things you have a guy who is going to contribute. It's a tough one because he's such a good person, too.''

The Panthers signed Cockrell in March to a two-year, $6.8 million deal. He was set to compete with Jackson and others for the starting spot opposite James Bradberry.

His injury means more work for Jackson, who was limited on Monday with a slight groin injury.

"For the most part, his situation came during normal circumstances,'' Rivera said. "Watching Daryl's, he miss-stepped. He was getting pushed, too. It was the unfortunate part.''

"It was tough. It really was, because both of those guys worked very hard for us.''