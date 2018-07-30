        <
          The NFL is back: Here's the best from training camps

          Greeny sounds off on new helmet rule (1:40)

          Mike Greenberg talks about the realities that NFL players must face about the evolution of football. (1:40)

          1:49 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Training camp continues across the league.

          NFL Nation reporters recap the day with what you need to know from camps across the league.

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          New York Jets

          The Jets have finally signed Sam Darnold, their top draft pick. It took longer than expected but Darnold took part in his first practice of camp Monday.

          Arizona Cardinals

          Seattle Seahawks

          ESPN

          Rookie linebacker Shaquem Griffin working in a kick coverage drill. He should factor in heavily on special team, if nothing else, this season.

          Brady Henderson, ESPN4h ago

          Seattle Seahawks

          ESPN Staff Writer

          First meeting: Former No. 1 overall pick in 1999 Tim Couch meets the 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at camp. Couch now is the Browns analyst for preseason games. (The great Dan Murphy of the team's communications/media department looks on.)

          Pat McManamon, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          New York Jets

