ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos had two starters -- tackle Garett Bolles and linebacker Brandon Marshall -- leave practice with injuries Monday morning, and Bolles is now being evaluated for a concussion.

Bolles was carted off the field early in the morning workout after he "took a shot to the chin,'' according to head coach Vance Joseph. Joseph added Bolles was "being evaluated for a head injury.''

Shortly after Bolles' injury, linebacker Brandon Marshall walked with trainers to the locker room after suffering a wrist injury. Marshall did not return to practice, but Joseph termed it "minor.''

"He'll be all right,'' Joseph said.

If tests show Bolles has a concussion, he will miss at least several days' worth of practices under the guidelines of the league's concussion protocol. Bolles is the second Broncos player in the last two days to be evaluated for a concussion.

Joseph said Monday wide receiver Corey "Philly" Brown, a fifth-year veteran in the mix for a roster spot in both the offense and as a potential returner, is officially in the concussion protocol after taking a blow to the head in a weight room accident.

On Sunday, Joseph had called it a "freak accident.''

"It takes some time for those things to clear so we'll see where he's at,'' Joseph said Monday. "It was an accident in the weight room and it was simple as that.''

Bolles started 16 games in what was a rocky season at times in 2017. After being the Broncos' first-round pick in the 2017 draft, Bolles played 1,106 plays last season, second on the team to only center Matt Paradis (1,127), but it was a struggle at times.

Bolles was flagged for a team-high 15 penalties, including 10 for holding. He has worked with the starting offense throughout the offseason program and the start of training camp.

Monday, Cyrus Kouandjio filled in much of the time after Bolles left the field.