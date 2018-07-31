Jason Fitz and Mike Golic Jr. react to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones telling KTCK 96.7 FM that players should stand "if they want to be a Dallas Cowboy." (1:54)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been told by the NFL to keep his mouth shut regarding player protests during the national anthem, according to multiple media outlets.

A Fox4 News Dallas-Fort Worth reporter said Sunday that he was told by Cowboys public relations officials that he couldn't ask Jones about the anthem issue, leading the interview to be canceled. Other outlets interviewed Jones without asking anthem-related questions.

Jones has been outspoken about his desire for players to stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner," saying Wednesday that he expects Cowboys players to have their "toe on the line" during the national anthem. His son, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, went a step further Thursday, saying that players should stand "if they want to be a Dallas Cowboy" and adding that players would face punishment if they chose to stay in the locker room for the anthem.

While Cowboys players, including quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Sean Lee, have said they plan to stand for the anthem, Jerry Jones' comments have drawn reactions from other players around the NFL. On Monday, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman told USA Today Sports that Jones had an "old plantation mentality." On Friday, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called Jones a "bully" for requiring his players to stand.

At the spring owners meetings, the NFL announced a new policy that would require players on the sideline to stand for the anthem. Players who do not want to stand could remain in the locker room. In the past, the policy stated that players should stand, but it was not required.

The new policy has been put on hold while the NFL and NFLPA hold discussions to figure out how to move forward.

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown indicated July 24 that owners had been instructed to say little regarding the national anthem policy. Jones now appears to be falling into line.

Information from ESPN's Todd Archer and Katherine Terrell was used in this report.