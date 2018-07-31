        <
        >

          Johnny Manziel to start for CFL's Montreal Alouettes on Friday

          2:16 PM ET
          • Kevin SeifertNFL Nation
            Close
            • ESPN.com national NFL writer
            • ESPN.com NFC North reporter, 2008-2013
            • Covered Vikings for Minneapolis Star Tribune, 1999-2008
            Follow on Twitter

          It's Johnny Manziel time in the CFL -- finally.

          Manziel will make his first start Friday night after six games as a backup, Montreal Alouettes coach Mike Sherman told Canadian reporters Tuesday. Manziel will face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who traded the quarterback on July 22 for a package that included two first-round draft choices.

          Manziel played in two preseason games for the Tiger-Cats, as well as parts of two games for the Spring League in April. But Friday night's game will be his most substantial football outing since the Cleveland Browns released him following the 2015 season.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices