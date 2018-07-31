        <
          Tuesday's best at NFL training camps: dancing Bolts, snoozing pups, more

          3:49 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Training camp continues across the league, with our first preseason game scheduled for Thursday.

          Highlights from around the league, including dancing Chargers, an update on Andrew Luck, snoozing pups in Cleveland and more.

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Keenan Allen and the Chargers appear to be in good spirits on Tuesday:

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Don't mind if we do...

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Kamar Aiken Jr. — "KJ" — tries his dad's equipment on for size following Eagles practice Tuesday.

          Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          Cleveland Browns

          The Browns continue their dog adoption event at camp, but a little nap never hurt anyone:

          Seattle Seahawks

          It may be the preseason, but Shaquill Griffin's hair-flip game is in peak, midseason form:

          And an injury update on Doug Baldwin:

          ESPN

          Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the issue that has kept wide receiver Doug Baldwin out for the past three days is a sore knee and that the team will give Baldwin "a couple weeks" before having him resume practice. Said Carroll: "We're gonna give him a couple weeks here before we bring him back out to make sure that we've ramped him back up properly. He came into camp a little bit off and we just want to make sure that we take care of him. We know exactly what's going on. He's doing some special treatments to make sure that we're taking care of him, and we want to bring him back into shape so we can really get him ready for the long haul."

          Brady Henderson, ESPN2h ago

          San Francisco 49ers

          Still weird seeing Richard Sherman in a 49ers uniform, but...

          Baltimore Ravens

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Bucs going young this year. Real young.

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Bucs defensive end William Gholston's son puts on his daddy's pads and helmet while Gholston gets some extra work in after practice.

          Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer6h ago

          And some good news on first-round pick Vita Vea:

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Here's some video of Vita Vea after Tuesday's practice. Halfway through, you'll see him putting some weight on that injured calf.

          Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          Indianapolis Colts

          The latest on Andrew Luck from Colts camp:

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Andrew Luck returned to team’s training camp facility early on their day off Monday so that he could sit down with the some of the coaching staff to go over every throw that he’s made since the start of camp July 26. “The whole key is keep getting better, keep getting progression,” coach Frank Reich said. “I really appreciate that he’s so determined. We broke down every throw that he’s made since hes’s been back here and looked at about 40 or 50 of those. How can we get better? That’s just what he wants to do. That’s the way you need to spend your day off.” Luck practiced for the fourth time in five training camp practices Monday, and his continued progression was noticeable with more zip on his passes. Luck’s biggest blemish Tuesday was an overthrown pass in the middle of the field that was intercepted by safety Mathias Farley.

          Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          After missing the early part of training camp for the birth of his daughter, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey made his return to the team on Tuesday:

          And some traditions never die...

          Rookie life 🙃

          A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on

          Green Bay Packers

          Chicago Bears

          NFL Nation

          From Bears camp: Players and coaches are still discussing how to handle the national anthem for Thursday night's Hall of Fame game, the NFL's preseason opener. "I don't know," linebacker Sam Acho said. "I really don't know." Coach Matt Nagy said that whatever the team does, it will do it "together." It's conceivable that the NFL and NFLPA will announce a new policy before Thursday night. If not, players can presumably kneel -- if they want -- without discipline.

          Kevin Seifert, NFL Nation4h ago

          Washington Redskins

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Chris Thompson said he likely won't be fully recovered from his broken fibula until November, a year after getting hurt. He's had a handful of surgeries and recoveries in his career. Nothing compares to this one.

          John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          Denver Broncos

          ESPN Senior Writer

          Broncos coach Vance Joseph said after Tuesday's practice that defensive end Derek Wolfe suffered a "small stinger" before Wolfe had briefly left the field during the workout. Wolfe did return to practice after he was checked out by team's medical staff. Linebacker Brandon Marshall (wrist) only took part in 7-on-7 and other non contact drills.

          Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior Writer4h ago

