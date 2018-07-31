RENTON, Wash. - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is expected to miss "a couple weeks" with a knee injury, coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday.

Baldwin has been sidelined for the past three days of training camp. Carroll didn't specify the nature of the injury beyond describing it as a sore knee, but he called the situation "a little bit of a problem."

"We're gonna give him a couple weeks here before we bring him back out to make sure that we've ramped him back up properly," Carroll said. "He came into camp a little bit off and we just want to make sure that we take care of him. We know exactly what's going on. He's doing some special treatments to make sure that we're taking care of him, and we want to bring him back into shape so we can really get him ready for the long haul."

Baldwin, 29, has led the Seahawks in receiving in five of his seven years in the NFL. He narrowly missed out on his third straight 1,000-yard season in 2017 but still made his second career Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.

Fellow receiver Brandon Marshall, who's vying for a spot on Seattle's roster, also didn't practice Tuesday for an undisclosed reason.

Carroll also had a somewhat ominous-sounding prognosis on defensive end Dion Jordan, a projected starter who has been on the physically unable to perform list to begin camp. Carroll described Jordan's injury as a "stress issue" unrelated to the knee surgery he had over the offseason.

"It's gonna be a while," Carroll said. "The word is it's gonna be a while. He's got a little bit of healing to do, so it's gonna be a while."

With Frank Clark, Seattle's other starting end, still coming back from wrist surgery, Carroll was asked how much shopping the team may need to do in order to reinforce the position.

"I don't know. We're always shopping," Carroll said.

Asked if the Seahawks have had any communication of late with free safety Earl Thomas, who's holding out, Carroll only said "no."