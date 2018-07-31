JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jalen Ramsey may have been at training camp for less than only eight hours, but the Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback already is looking forward to the Week 1 matchup with Odell Beckham Jr.

Two of the best players at their respective positions battling one-on-one should be, Ramsey said, a heck of a spectacle.

"Let's get this out the way right now: He's a good receiver," said Ramsey, who reported to camp late Tuesday morning after spending the past week in Nashville, Tennessee, following the birth of his daughter. "We all know that. But y'all know me at the same time. Yeah, he's good. But I'm good, too. If y'all want to say he's the best at his position; I'm the best at my position, so we're going to go at it.

"We're going to give the people a show the first game of the season."

Ramsey is arguably the best cornerback in the NFL after just two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017 after picking off four passes and breaking up 17 others as part of the league's second-ranked defense.

Beckham made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with the New York Giants, was the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year, and has 313 catches for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdown in 47 games. He missed 12 games last season with a broken ankle but has been one of the stars of the Giants' training camp so far.

Ramsey didn't make any boasts about shutting down Beckham or picking off Giants quarterback Eli Manning. That doesn't really fit with his brash personality and his reputation as a champion trash-talker, but Ramsey said he's still humbled by the experience of becoming a first-time father and believes fatherhood will make him more patient.

However, he did say he anticipates winning the overall matchup with Beckham.

"He's going to have some wins; I'm going to have some wins," Ramsey said. "I just plan on having more wins. That's the plan I'm going to go in there with.

"I'm going to work my ass off to get to that point. ... I'm sure he's doing that on the other side, too. That's what y'all ask for. As fans of the game, as NFL, everybody, that's what y'all asked for. We're going to give it to you for sure. I know I am."