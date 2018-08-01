Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan has a torn ACL, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ryan, who was slated to start at inside linebacker, was carted off from practice with the injury. It is likely he will miss the 2018 season.

The injury occurred during an 11-on-11 drill late in Sunday's practice. Ryan, 26, pounded his fist on the ground as he received medical attention.

The injury will accelerate the need for rookie third-round pick Oren Burks to play a bigger role on defense. Also, defensive back Quinten Rollins has worked at inside linebacker in the sub packages, and the Packers are high on undrafted rookie linebacker Greer Martini of Notre Dame.

Ryan, a fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2015, started 12 games last season, finishing with 79 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack. He has appeared in 43 games (27 starts) in his three seasons in Green Bay.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.