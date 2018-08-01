Inside stories, fun facts about the HOF Class of 2018

They're among the most dominant players in NFL history and they form perhaps the most colorful group of personalities to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at one time.
We celebrate the uniqueness of the HOF Class of 2018, which will be inducted into Canton on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). From Ray Lewis' iconic "Squirrel" dance to Terrell Owens' star moment to Randy Moss' spectacular touchdowns, we let the players take you inside key plays and moments. There's also a quiz with quirky facts about each inductee.
Get to know the Class of 2018.
Celebrations, catches and controversy: TO's HOF legacy
From the scrum at the star to situps in his driveway, we look at some of the most unforgettable dates in Terrell Owens' Hall of Fame career.
Inside the hit that defined Brian Dawkins' Hall of Fame career
The safety's vicious hit on tight end Alge Crumpler set the tone for the Eagles' 2004 NFC title game win over the Falcons.
The night Urlacher's HOF skills sparked wild comeback, epic rant
Brian Urlacher's strip of Edgerrin James helped the Bears overcome a 23-3 third-quarter deficit in Arizona, prompting Dennis Green's infamous tirade.
Guess who: How well do you know the HOF Class of 2018?
Who donated an unopened bottle of Orange Crush to the HOF museum? Who now has hair? Find out how well you know this year's Hall of Fame class.
Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher among 2018 HOF class
Owens' show-stopping career
Terrell Owens always caught the attention of fans whether it was incredible catches or antics after a touchdown.
Dawkins makes huge hit on Crumpler in 2004 NFC title game
Brian Dawkins connects with a massive hit on Alge Crumpler in the second quarter of the 2004 NFC Championship game.
Urlacher's crucial strip on James in Bears' comeback win
Brian Urlacher strips Edgerrin James and Peanut Tillman returns it for a touchdown in a miraculous comeback win for Chicago.
