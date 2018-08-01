Max Kellerman hopes Jon Gruden reaches out to Khalil Mack and that Oakland pays the defensive end since he's about to enter his prime. (1:19)

Patrick Mahomes had a rough day. The Patriots cut a former second-round pick. There's one more day until the first NFL preseason game of the season, and ... Ashton Kutcher is ready for some football.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.

Patrick Mahomes, who started only one game last season, is the unquestioned starter in Kansas City. Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports

New starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions on Wednesday and has seven in six camp practices. Six of the picks have come in the three practice sessions in pads, when play is most competitive.

"He had a few hiccups today," offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. "But that's a part of the process. When you're young you need those hiccups because they become valuable lessons. ... Would we like for him to be perfect? Yes. We'd like for him to have the highest quarterback rating ever. ... He just needs to be poised under pressure."

New York Jets

You know you're excited about football when you wake up on Wednesday and get dressed for the game that doesn't start until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/t0CdFZGtw7 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 1, 2018

Oakland Raiders

ESPN Staff Writer Raiders camp Day 6 Quote of the Day: "Really? I haven't heard that. I haven't heard that. I have not heard that. What's that, makes it hard to heal? Is that what it is, Vitamin D? We'll try to get some supplements for him." - Jon Gruden, when asked about reports that injured CB Gareon Conley has a Vitamin D deficiency. Conley missed all but two games last season with a shin injury and has been out since the first day of camp with a hip strain.

ESPN Staff Writer Play of the day from Jaguars practice No. 6: Rookie WR D.J. Chark caught a touchdown pass over CB Jalen Ramsey in the back corner of the end zone in 1-on-1 DB vs. WR drills. Ramsey wasn't thrilled with the result and he and Chark playfully went back and forth after the play. it was a great catch by Chark, who was able to get both feet down in bounds before falling to the ground.

play 1:26 Uncertainty at wide receiver position for Patriots ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss looks at New England's early struggles in camp to find healthy bodies at wide receiver.

The Patriots released wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who recently suffered a hamstring injury, a source confirmed to ESPN. They had signed Matthews as a free agent this offseason. He injured his right hamstring in practice Sunday. The team worked out veteran wide receiver Eric Decker on Tuesday.

Fifth-year offensive lineman Jack Mewhort announced his retirement on Wednesday. He started all 45 games he appeared in his career, but knee injuries limited him to just 15 games over the past two seasons.

One of the best teammates I've ever had in 25+ years of sports. Love @jackmewhort and everything he stands for as a player, and most important, a person! https://t.co/APVkfMhnBL — Joe Reitz (@JoeReitz76) August 1, 2018

play 0:27 Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil (6-7, 315) says he is in much Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil (6-7, 315) says he is in much better shape than he was a year ago and anticipates a much better year under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner, his coordinator in Minnesota previously. However, he's still too big to go to

Carson Wentz was held out of team drills for the third consecutive session Wednesday after participating in 11-on-11s last week. "My understanding is the coaches, trainers and everybody just want to stay in a more controlled environment right now with where we're at and everything, so that's what we're doing," Wentz said following practice.

You want predictions? We've got bold predictions, including one on the Bills' starting QB in Week 1.

ESPN Staff Writer Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday there has been more daily separation between the team's three quarterbacks than any consistent separation over the first week of training camp. McDermott said at the start of camp he would like a quarterback to separate himself early in camp, but it does not sound like that has happened yet.

ESPN Staff Writer Quote of the day: Former Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall, who made his official retirement announcement Wednesday, took a jab at former Chicago QB Jay Cutler. He once intercepted him four times in a game. "If I’d played against Jay Cutler more, I’d be in the Hall of Fame.”

You will not see a better shirt today than the one @spaight1 wore to practice pic.twitter.com/CNNjSpygiI — Peter Hailey (@_PeterHailey) August 1, 2018

play 1:16 Cornerback TJ Carrie explains how LeBron James has inspired him (Carrie) and Cornerback TJ Carrie explains how LeBron James has inspired him (Carrie) and other NFL athletes to see what more they can do in their communities. James, in partnership with the Akron public school system, this week opened the I Promise School in the city