Patrick Mahomes had a rough day. The Patriots cut a former second-round pick. There's one more day until the first NFL preseason game of the season, and ... Ashton Kutcher is ready for some football.
Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.
Kansas City Chiefs
New starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions on Wednesday and has seven in six camp practices. Six of the picks have come in the three practice sessions in pads, when play is most competitive.
"He had a few hiccups today," offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. "But that's a part of the process. When you're young you need those hiccups because they become valuable lessons. ... Would we like for him to be perfect? Yes. We'd like for him to have the highest quarterback rating ever. ... He just needs to be poised under pressure."
New York Jets
Like clockwork for @TerrellePryor. #JetsCamp pic.twitter.com/yyYw7kmSNe— New York Jets (@nyjets) August 1, 2018
Chicago Bears
You know you're excited about football when you wake up on Wednesday and get dressed for the game that doesn't start until Thursday. pic.twitter.com/t0CdFZGtw7— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 1, 2018
Oakland Raiders
Raiders camp Day 6 Quote of the Day: "Really? I haven't heard that. I haven't heard that. I have not heard that. What's that, makes it hard to heal? Is that what it is, Vitamin D? We'll try to get some supplements for him." - Jon Gruden, when asked about reports that injured CB Gareon Conley has a Vitamin D deficiency. Conley missed all but two games last season with a shin injury and has been out since the first day of camp with a hip strain.
Detroit Lions
Your eyes aren't deceiving you. This goal post at Lions training camp is nine feet wide, about half the length of a regulation NFL goal post. It's the kind you'll find in the Arena Football League, as well at the Patriots' practice facility. Why is it in Allen Park, Michigan? I'm sure it has something to do with the fact that new Lions coach Matt Patricia was a longtime Patriots assistant. Just as Bears coach Matt Nagy followed the same practice script Tuesday as mentor Andy Reid used Monday in for the Chiefs, so has Patricia tapped into some of the ideas he saw in New England. The narrow goal posts were in place before Patricia's arrival, but he had enough familiarity to keep them in place. Patricia's full-pads practice was pretty intense, not atypical for a coach setting the template for his program. What was unusual: Whenever his players made a careless or mental mistake, Patricia made them run. At one point, he sent the defense to the goal line and back because it had 12 men on the field. Another time, a fumbled snap prompted a down-and-back by the offense. It'll be interesting to see if Patricia can use that technique regularly in the coming years. Professional players aren't used to it. And unless you're Bill Belichick, it might be hard to get away with. Next stop: Berea, Ohio, on Thursday to see the Browns.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Play of the day from Jaguars practice No. 6: Rookie WR D.J. Chark caught a touchdown pass over CB Jalen Ramsey in the back corner of the end zone in 1-on-1 DB vs. WR drills. Ramsey wasn't thrilled with the result and he and Chark playfully went back and forth after the play. it was a great catch by Chark, who was able to get both feet down in bounds before falling to the ground.
New England Patriots
Uncertainty at wide receiver position for Patriots
ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss looks at New England's early struggles in camp to find healthy bodies at wide receiver.
The Patriots released wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who recently suffered a hamstring injury, a source confirmed to ESPN. They had signed Matthews as a free agent this offseason. He injured his right hamstring in practice Sunday. The team worked out veteran wide receiver Eric Decker on Tuesday.
Indianapolis Colts
Fifth-year offensive lineman Jack Mewhort announced his retirement on Wednesday. He started all 45 games he appeared in his career, but knee injuries limited him to just 15 games over the past two seasons.
One of the best teammates I've ever had in 25+ years of sports. Love @jackmewhort and everything he stands for as a player, and most important, a person! https://t.co/APVkfMhnBL— Joe Reitz (@JoeReitz76) August 1, 2018
Coach 87 is in the building. #ColtsCamp pic.twitter.com/WCj142qp4F— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 1, 2018
Carolina Panthers
Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil (6-7, 315) says he is in much
Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil (6-7, 315) says he is in much better shape than he was a year ago and anticipates a much better year under new offensive coordinator Norv Turner, his coordinator in Minnesota previously. However, he's still too big to go to
Philadelphia Eagles
Carson Wentz was held out of team drills for the third consecutive session Wednesday after participating in 11-on-11s last week. "My understanding is the coaches, trainers and everybody just want to stay in a more controlled environment right now with where we're at and everything, so that's what we're doing," Wentz said following practice.
New Orleans Saints
How would @C__Robertson describe the #Saints defensive line? 😂 pic.twitter.com/qHINnnivsY— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 1, 2018
Buffalo Bills
You want predictions? We've got bold predictions, including one on the Bills' starting QB in Week 1.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday there has been more daily separation between the team's three quarterbacks than any consistent separation over the first week of training camp. McDermott said at the start of camp he would like a quarterback to separate himself early in camp, but it does not sound like that has happened yet.
Washington Redskins
Quote of the day: Former Redskins defensive back DeAngelo Hall, who made his official retirement announcement Wednesday, took a jab at former Chicago QB Jay Cutler. He once intercepted him four times in a game. "If I’d played against Jay Cutler more, I’d be in the Hall of Fame.”
You will not see a better shirt today than the one @spaight1 wore to practice pic.twitter.com/CNNjSpygiI— Peter Hailey (@_PeterHailey) August 1, 2018
Cleveland Browns
Cornerback TJ Carrie explains how LeBron James has inspired him (Carrie) and
Cornerback TJ Carrie explains how LeBron James has inspired him (Carrie) and other NFL athletes to see what more they can do in their communities. James, in partnership with the Akron public school system, this week opened the I Promise School in the city
Minnesota Vikings
It was great having the @SpursOfficial at practice! Can't wait to visit them again in the near future. https://t.co/MhEaRp0bo2— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) August 1, 2018