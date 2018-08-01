INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts offensive lineman Jack Mewhort has announced his retirement a week into training camp after starting every game he played during his four seasons.

"I would like to thank the Irsay family and the entire Colts organization for giving me the opportunity to live a childhood dream," Mewhort said in a statement released from the team. "The fans and the city of Indianapolis have treated me like one of their own, and I am forever grateful. Wearing the Horseshoe was one of the biggest honors I have ever known, and I will always bleed blue. Go Colts!"

Mewhort, 26, who was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft, started all 45 games he appeared in during his career. Injuries, however, took a toll on his body in each of the past two seasons. He only played a total of 15 games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons because of knee injuries that sent him to the season-ending injured reserve list.

He signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Colts this past spring and was likely only going to be a backup after the addition of veteran Matt Slauson and the drafting of Quenton Nelson, the two players who have been working with the first unit at left and right guard. Mewhort spent some time playing left tackle during training camp while starter Anthony Castonzo was on the non-football injury list.

Mewhort's retirement means the Colts have no players currently on their roster from their 2014 draft class.

"Jack Mewhort gave this organization everything he had in his four seasons with the team," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement. "He fought through injuries and played through pain. Jack is a selfless player who always carried a team-first mentality. He is revered among his coaches, teammates and staff, and his leadership will be missed in the locker room. We're appreciative of Jack's dedication to the Colts, and we wish him the best moving forward."