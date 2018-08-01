Offensive guard J.R. Sweezy is back with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks re-signed the veteran lineman on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. Seattle waived injured guard Avery Young in a corresponding move.

With second-year pro Ethan Pocic seemingly entrenched as the starter at left guard, the Seahawks likely signed Sweezy to add competition at right guard. D.J. Fluker has been considered the favorite to win that job after signing a one-year deal in March, but he has appeared somewhat limited in training camp. Jordan Roos is also vying for that starting spot.

Sweezy, 29, spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks after being selected in the seventh round of the 2012 draft, starting 49 games. He signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016.

Veteran guard J.R. Sweezy started 49 games for the Seahawks in his first four NFL seasons. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

But the Buccaneers released Sweezy on June 29, moving on from the veteran offensive lineman who started 14 games at right guard for the team in 2017.

Sweezy had missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp this offseason recovering from a leg injury. A source told ESPN that Sweezy has officially been cleared to resume football activities.

After Logan Mankins retired, the Bucs signed Sweezy to a five-year contract worth $32.5 million in 2016. But after Sweezy missed that season while recovering from back surgery, the Bucs restructured his contract heading into 2017.

ESPN's Brady Henderson and Jenna Laine contributed to this report.