The Frisco (Texas) Police Department has completed its investigation into Terrance Williams' May arrest for public intoxication and no additional charges are expected for the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, according to Williams' attorney.

Williams was arrested May 19 after police responded to an accident involving his 2017 blue Lamborghini not far from the Cowboys' practice facility and found Williams riding an electric bicycle on a road near his home. His Lamborghini had been abandoned after leaving a roadway and striking a light pole, and police said the driver had left the scene.

His attorney said in a statement that Williams completed an alcohol awareness program to have the misdemeanor intoxication charge dismissed and paid the Dallas suburb of Frisco restitution for property damages.

"With his sole case now dismissed, this marks the resolution of all matters," his attorney said in the statement.

Police found the Lamborghini at 4:41 a.m., determined it was registered to Williams and went to his home in a gated community. The gate attendant told Officer Steve Byrom that Williams had arrived as a passenger in a car 10 to 15 minutes before police arrived.

Williams told Frisco police that former Baylor teammate and current Minnesota Vikings receiver Kendall Wright was responsible for the accident involving Williams' Lamborghini that weekend, according to the police report.

Williams said in the report that he was home when he was informed of the accident and that Wright was on his way to a club.

Williams was arrested for public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor, and was later released on a $369 bond from the Frisco Detention Center.

Information from ESPN's Todd Archer was used in this report.