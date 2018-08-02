CINCINNATI -- The Bengals have released veteran wide receiver Brandon LaFell, he told ESPN on Thursday.

It was a rare move for the Bengals to cut a veteran starter in training camp, especially since LaFell had already been paid a $1.25 million roster bonus in March. The Bengals also liked how he worked with A.J. Green and how he acted as a mentor to the younger players.

Brandon LaFell's average of 10.5 yards per catch last season was the lowest in his eight-year career. Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

However, signs indicated it could be tougher for the 31-year-old to crack the roster this year.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis discussed the receivers last week and, unprompted, noted LaFell was "feeling the heat." Young players like Tyler Boyd and Josh Malone are having an impressive camp and last year's first-round pick, John Ross, is finally healthy.

"That's a competitive group of wide receivers. So we can only keep so many of them," Lewis said last week.

Thursday, Lewis said in a statement released by the team, "We want to thank Brandon for his contributions to Bengals. He has been a consummate pro and teammate, a strong voice on the team and a great mentor for the young players. We wish him and his family the best in the future."

That made for a crowded receiving corps, and it was unlikely the Bengals could keep seven wide receivers this season. Last year seemed to be the exception as Ross was at times injured and other times a healthy scratch.

According to the NFL Network, LaFell's agent, Jonathan Feinsod, said they have been lobbying for a release for some time now and the Bengals granted the request. A Bengals team source disputed that and said they would never base their decision to release a player on such a request. The source said the decision was entirely based on getting the young receivers more reps.

LaFell was in the final year of a three-year contract signed in 2015. He was taken in the third round of the 2010 draft by the Carolina Panthers and spent his first four seasons there before signing with the New England Patriots for two years.

LaFell caught 52 passes for 548 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. His best season was 2014, when he caught 74 passes for 953 yards and 7 scores for the Super Bowl champion Patriots.