The New England Patriots are signing free-agent wide receiver Eric Decker today to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The news comes a day after the Patriots released veteran wide receiver Jordan Matthews with an injury settlement. Matthews, who had signed with the Patriots this offseason, suffered a hamstring injury on the fourth day of training camp.

The Patriots had brought Decker in for a workout Wednesday, a source told ESPN.

Decker, 31, is entering his ninth NFL season, having caught 54 passes for 563 yards and one touchdown with the Tennessee Titans last season.

He also has played for the New York Jets and Denver Broncos during his career, catching 439 receptions for 5,816 yards with 53 touchdowns.

"At this point in my career, I want to go somewhere where I can compete for a Super Bowl and be in a good system and be with a quarterback that my skill set would be an addition to the team," Decker said in June on SiriusXM Radio.

Decker broke into the NFL as a third-round draft choice of the Broncos in 2010, when current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was Denver's head coach.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.