Megan Uhrynowski never wants to lose her Tom Brady autograph. The 19-year-old got a tattoo of the signature the QB put on her arm at training camp this week. Plus: The Saints bring their own relief from the heat, and Peyton visits Raiders training camp.

Photos of the Saints' new cooling container - 25 degrees inside to offer players a quick refresher during practice. pic.twitter.com/qiylyfYgmJ — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 2, 2018

ESPN.com The NFL preseason starts tonight with Ravens-Bears. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Baltimore (-2.5) enters tonight having covered in nine straight preseason games. Since John Harbaugh became its head coach in 2008, Baltimore is 27-13 ATS in preseason games.

play 0:21 Gender reveal at Redskins camp Redskins long snapper Nick Sundberg assists Eric Fauth and his wife Sarah with their gender reveal.

Everyone meet Antonio Callawag! 🐶



This retriever mix has the fastest paws you'll ever see. Although this good boy is small, he'll catch anything you throw his way.



Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/CkqmUBMkYn — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 2, 2018

@David_Njoku80 thanks so much for taking the time to sign my sons jersey (and my daughters hat) today at camp. Also, I was next to the young guy who you took your gloves off for. You made his day. That's what it's all about. #fans4life #gobrowns pic.twitter.com/kW4QVn6Il7 — Tiffany Hesselbart (@thesselbart) August 2, 2018

Rookie life. #TexansCamp A post shared by Houston Texans (@houstontexans) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:03am PDT

ESPN Staff Writer Bills safety Micah Hyde on officials' presentation Wednesday about new helmet rule: "Who knows, man. It's up and down. It's not clear cut. There was times they showed the play when the whole room was like, ‘Oh, no way, this is getting crazy.'"

Derwin James has been activated from the Non-Football Injury list and will practice today. #ChargersCamp pic.twitter.com/mBsBCubKiq — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 2, 2018

ESPN Staff Writer How good has Colts QB Andrew Luck looked so far in his return from missing last season with a shoulder injury? Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni forgets at times that Luck is still working his way back from the injury. "He’s been fun to be around," Sirianni said. "You can see why he was the player he was at Stanford, the No. 1 pick coming out, the player he’s been in the NFL because it doesn’t look like this everywhere. I know that. There’s not a lot of teams that can come out in practice and be like, ‘Man, we’re just better because he’s on the field.’"