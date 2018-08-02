        <
          What to know Thursday at NFL training camps

          Megan Uhrynowski via AP
          2:37 PM ET
          Megan Uhrynowski never wants to lose her Tom Brady autograph. The 19-year-old got a tattoo of the signature the QB put on her arm at training camp this week. Plus: The Saints bring their own relief from the heat, and Peyton visits Raiders training camp.

          Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.

          New Orleans Saints

          Baltimore Ravens

          The NFL preseason starts tonight with Ravens-Bears. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Baltimore (-2.5) enters tonight having covered in nine straight preseason games. Since John Harbaugh became its head coach in 2008, Baltimore is 27-13 ATS in preseason games.

          Ben Arledge, ESPN.com5h ago

          Washington Redskins

          Gender reveal at Redskins camp

          Redskins long snapper Nick Sundberg assists Eric Fauth and his wife Sarah with their gender reveal.

          Green Bay Packers

          Cleveland Browns

          Houston Texans

          Buffalo Bills

          Bills safety Micah Hyde on officials' presentation Wednesday about new helmet rule: "Who knows, man. It's up and down. It's not clear cut. There was times they showed the play when the whole room was like, ‘Oh, no way, this is getting crazy.'"

          Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Indianapolis Colts

          How good has Colts QB Andrew Luck looked so far in his return from missing last season with a shoulder injury? Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni forgets at times that Luck is still working his way back from the injury. "He’s been fun to be around," Sirianni said. "You can see why he was the player he was at Stanford, the No. 1 pick coming out, the player he’s been in the NFL because it doesn’t look like this everywhere. I know that. There’s not a lot of teams that can come out in practice and be like, ‘Man, we’re just better because he’s on the field.’"

          Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          Oakland Raiders

          San Francisco 49ers

          Philadelphia Eagles

