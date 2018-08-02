COSTA MESA, Calif. -- After his first day of training camp practice on Thursday, Los Angeles Chargers rookie safety Derwin James confirmed to reporters he was robbed at gunpoint while leaving a restaurant in Hollywood two months ago.

TMZ first reported the news.

According to a team spokesperson, James made the Chargers aware back when the alleged incident occurred. The team is refraining from any further comment as it is an ongoing investigation.

James was not harmed in the incident, but remains a little shaken up by what occurred.

"I wouldn't wish that upon anybody," James said about the incident. "It happened. It was just one of those things that you never expect to happen to you, but it happened, and I'm just happy to be out here playing football."

According to the TMZ report, the incident occurred on June 23. James and his uncle were walking to his Rolls-Royce when two assailants armed with guns allegedly snatched a chain from James' neck and also robbed him of his Rolex watch.

James got into his car to give chase, but could not catch up because three of his tires were allegedly slashed.

The No. 17 overall pick in this year's draft out of Florida State by the Chargers, James signed a four-year, $12.4 million deal soon after the draft that included a $7.1 million signing bonus.

The Chargers activated James from the non-football injury list on Thursday. James missed the first four days of camp with a hamstring injury.

James said he injured the hamstring training a week before training camp started.

"You work so hard in the offseason getting your body into the best shape," James said. "And you know it's so hard to simulate practice and game reps you'll get in games. So it was frustrating since it's my first camp, and I wanted to get out there and show what I can do, but I'm happy to be out here."