Six days into training camp, quarterback Case Keenum throws his first interception and Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph jokes that Keenum is "human" after all. Plus: A cake to feed 5,000 awaited Tom Brady as the Patriots celebrated his 41st birthday, and Odell Beckham Jr. rewards fans who drove 12 hours to be at Giants camp.
Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.
New York Giants
They came a long way to see Odell. They sang In My Feelings, he danced and liked it so much that he had a Giants employee go get the sign, which he autographed for them during practice.
Green Bay Packers
Mike McCarthy said he appreciated the degree of difficulty on Aaron Rodgers' no-look touchdown pass on Thursday even more after he watched the video and said he would file that into the film library for all time. In fact, he said: "We’ll have to start a different library for that throw. It was a special throw."
Bryan Bulaga's first reps in pads since he tore the ACL in his right knee on Nov. 6. He's wearing a brace but note that he no longer wears a brace on left knee that he blew out in 2013.
Denver Broncos
It took a week but the Broncos defense finally intercepted quarterback Case Keenum in team drills . Safety Will Parks made the play in a two-minute drill.— Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) August 3, 2018
Oakland Raiders
Raiders linebackers work on a tackling wrap drill.
Los Angeles Rams
Goff excited by Rams' 'incredible' offseason
Rams QB Jared Goff talks about everything from life in Los Angeles to the team's offseason acquisitions as he hikes up to the Hollywood sign with Sam Alipour.
Hurdling into 24 like...— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2018
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR GUY @TG3II! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lGS5HLiI16
Houston Texans
Soaking it all in after practice. 🌧#TexansCamp pic.twitter.com/NZAdWgLDn3— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 3, 2018
A whole lot of fire in the rain.#TexansCamp pic.twitter.com/PxTYv2xpsR— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 3, 2018
Atlanta Falcons
Got it tatted so you know it's real.. pic.twitter.com/xyxuoiX7CA— Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) August 3, 2018
New England Patriots
A birthday cake for Tom Brady that serves 5,000 greets fans at Patriots training camp on Friday.
Miami Dolphins
.@KSTiLLS with the assist on the sneakers! pic.twitter.com/0EyU42ndwX— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 3, 2018
New Orleans Saints
Top scoring duo in #Saints history ⚜️: @drewbrees - @MarquesColston pic.twitter.com/lBwF2VySut— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 3, 2018
Cleveland Browns
Say hello to Tyruff Taylor! 🐶— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 3, 2018
This good girl is a tone setter. She's always the first puppy in the kennel and the last one out - but you can change that today by adopting her!
Find her and more puppies up for adoption at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/WCgT4Rrv5R
Minnesota Vikings
Made helmet alterations so I'm always "leading with the facemask". Simplifying calls for league office and playing within new @NFL rule changes.— Andrew Sendejo (@Asendejo) August 3, 2018
Next. pic.twitter.com/xYeaWYllPr