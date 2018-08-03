        <
          What to know Friday at NFL training camps

          The Broncos signed quarterback Case Keenum to a two-year deal in March. David Zalubowski/AP Photo
          3:45 PM ET
          Six days into training camp, quarterback Case Keenum throws his first interception and Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph jokes that Keenum is "human" after all. Plus: A cake to feed 5,000 awaited Tom Brady as the Patriots celebrated his 41st birthday, and Odell Beckham Jr. rewards fans who drove 12 hours to be at Giants camp.

          Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.

          New York Giants

          They came a long way to see Odell. They sang In My Feelings, he danced and liked it so much that he had a Giants employee go get the sign, which he autographed for them during practice.

          Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer6h ago

          Green Bay Packers

          Mike McCarthy said he appreciated the degree of difficulty on Aaron Rodgers' no-look touchdown pass on Thursday even more after he watched the video and said he would file that into the film library for all time. In fact, he said: "We’ll have to start a different library for that throw. It was a special throw."

          Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer6h ago

          Bryan Bulaga's first reps in pads since he tore the ACL in his right knee on Nov. 6. He's wearing a brace but note that he no longer wears a brace on left knee that he blew out in 2013.

          Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          Denver Broncos

          "Absolutely, ma'am. I'd love to sign your baby." - @vonmiller, probably

          A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos) on

          Oakland Raiders

          Raiders linebackers work on a tackling wrap drill.

          Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          Los Angeles Rams

          Houston Texans

          Atlanta Falcons

          New England Patriots

          A birthday cake for Tom Brady that serves 5,000 greets fans at Patriots training camp on Friday.

          Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer10h ago

          Miami Dolphins

          New Orleans Saints

          Cleveland Browns

          Minnesota Vikings

