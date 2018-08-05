Brian Urlacher expresses high praise for his mother during his Hall of Fame speech, crediting his work ethic to her. (1:41)

Eight men join football royalty Saturday night with their induction in the Hall of Fame. But the celebration isn't limited to Canton, Ohio, with Terrell Owens having his own ceremony in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Here's what's happening in Canton -- and across the country -- as the NFL reacts to the star-studded class putting on the gold jackets.

ESPN Staff Writer Brian Dawkins spoke about the pain he has endured with depression and suicidal thoughts. "I was planning the way I would kill myself so my wife would get the money," he said.

play 2:00 Dawkins shares his emotional battle with depression Brian Dawkins opens up about the emotional turmoil that he's endured and pleads with those in pain to "keep pushing through."

Belichick and Kraft surprised Randy Moss with a visit to Canton #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/wqO4Bvr6tI — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) August 5, 2018

ESPN Staff Writer Brian Urlacher wanted to clear up the misconception that he came from privilege. He talked about pushing a lawnmower around at the age of 12 and working on the oil fields in Lovington, New Mexico, and the lumber yard in Albuquerque.

One of the best to ever do it! An inspiration to so many on the field, and an even better man and brother in Christ off the field! Congrats and God bless you bro! @BrianDawkins https://t.co/vM0lNPxzPG — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) August 4, 2018

play 0:55 Urlacher's most coveted moment is playing for Bears Brian Urlacher thanks the Bears and their fans during his Hall of Fame speech and describes how playing LB for the Bears was a desired spot.

Brian Urlacher delivers his speech on Saturday in Canton. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

I see you @BUrlacher54! Congratulations to you again my brother! No one is more deserving of this honor. The epitome of what the @ProFootballHOF is all about. Love you and BEAR TF DOWN!!! #BearDown #NFLDraftClassOf2000 pic.twitter.com/2tJ4RF6IjD — Thomas Q. Jones (@ThomasJonesRB) August 5, 2018

The guys have arrived back in Canton to show their support for Ray. pic.twitter.com/CNv6xShaef — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 5, 2018

ESPN Staff Writer While the Packers are practicing at a sold-out Lambeau Field, Jerry Kramer is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jerry Kramer and his daughter Alicia react as they unveil his Hall of Fame bust. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

ESPN Staff Writer During his Hall of Fame speech, Jerry Kramer reminisced about the struggles of Green Bay's early seasons, including a 50-0 loss to the Colts. "They had a white horse that ran around the field after they scored," Kramer said. "We damn near killed him."

ESPN Staff Writer Malcolm Jenkins on how Brian Dawkins has impacted not only him personally, but a generation of players.

"Congratulations to a great friend and teammate!"



Tom Brady sends a message to @RandyMoss ahead of his #PFHOF18 enshrinement. pic.twitter.com/L2So2sGzxw — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2018

.@CoachJoeGibbs on Bobby Beathard in his presenter video #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/KSRsHjOnCf — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 4, 2018

ESPN Staff Writer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian and friend of Ray Lewis, is sitting a few rows from the stage. Phelps has talked in the past how Lewis has inspired him, especially toward the end of his swimming career.

Robert Brazile delivers his speech on Saturday in Canton. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

ESPN Staff Writer Robert Brazile ended his Hall of Fame speech by saying, "When the Hall of Fame knocked on my door, all of my dreams came true. After all these years, I am home."

ESPN Staff Writer During his Hall of Fame speech, Robert Brazile said he would steal his father's electrical tape to put No. 51 on his t-shirt so he could emulate Dick Butkus

Robert Brazile is rocking a Houston Oilers/Bum Phillips belt buckle at tonight's Enshrinement Ceremony #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/DigkYtBsCd — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 4, 2018

ESPN Staff Writer This Brian Dawkins fan came from Philadelphia to see the safety's Hall of Fame induction speech

play 1:10 Owens: Hall of Fame 'was never really a goal' during career Terrell Owens says he sacrificed a lot and gave his all throughout his career to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens delivered an emotional, 40-minute speech at his former college, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he reiterated why he skipped this weekend's Hall of Fame ceremonies and acknowledged Jerry Rice, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as athletic inspirations. Here's the story.

Terrell Owens holds a street sign after a road was named for him following his NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame speech on Saturday in Chattanooga, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

ESPN Staff Writer Little JerMichael Braxton with a San Francisco 49ers jersey in support of Terrell Owens, who is holding his Hall of Fame ceremony at UT-Chattanooga, the school where Owens was a two-sport athlete in football and basketball.

.@terrellowens skipped the Hall of Fame ceremony so others "will not have to go through what [he] and others have gone through." pic.twitter.com/6TuCsV7zOn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2018