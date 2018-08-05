Best of HOF: Lewis makes history, Dawkins inspires and more

Eight men joined football royalty on Saturday night with their induction in the Hall of Fame. But the celebration wasn't limited to Canton, Ohio, with Terrell Owens having his own ceremony in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
From Ray Lewis' 33-minute speech to Brian Dawkins' inspirational message to Brian Urlacher's tribute to his mother, Saturday's speeches were full of emotion. Here's a look at how it all went down in Canton -- and across the country -- as the NFL reacted to the star-studded class putting on the gold jackets.
Ray Lewis' speech was 33 minutes, 17 seconds long -- which is about three minutes shorter than Brett Favre's unofficial record for longest Hall of Fame speech
Ray Lewis is using a wireless mic for his enshrinement speech and is walking all around the stage. This is a first in Hall of Fame history.
Brian Dawkins spoke about the pain he has endured with depression and suicidal thoughts. "I was planning the way I would kill myself so my wife would get the money," he said.
Dawkins shares his emotional battle with depression
Brian Dawkins opens up about the emotional turmoil that he's endured and pleads with those in pain to "keep pushing through."
Belichick and Kraft surprised Randy Moss with a visit to Canton #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/wqO4Bvr6tI— Cris Carter (@criscarter80) August 5, 2018
Brian Urlacher wanted to clear up the misconception that he came from privilege. He talked about pushing a lawnmower around at the age of 12 and working on the oil fields in Lovington, New Mexico, and the lumber yard in Albuquerque.
One of the best to ever do it! An inspiration to so many on the field, and an even better man and brother in Christ off the field! Congrats and God bless you bro! @BrianDawkins https://t.co/vM0lNPxzPG— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) August 4, 2018
Urlacher's real hero was his mother
Brian Urlacher expresses high praise for his mother during his Hall of Fame speech, crediting his work ethic to her.
Congratulations to @raylewis on being enshrined into the @ProFootballHOF tonight! #ravensflock pic.twitter.com/C8HK2o7FRj— Joe Flacco (@JoeFlacco) August 5, 2018
I see you @BUrlacher54! Congratulations to you again my brother! No one is more deserving of this honor. The epitome of what the @ProFootballHOF is all about. Love you and BEAR TF DOWN!!! #BearDown #NFLDraftClassOf2000 pic.twitter.com/2tJ4RF6IjD— Thomas Q. Jones (@ThomasJonesRB) August 5, 2018
The guys have arrived back in Canton to show their support for Ray. pic.twitter.com/CNv6xShaef— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 5, 2018
The good ole days with @BUrlacher54 @LanceBriggs #HOF2018 #HOF54 pic.twitter.com/pUEXIJ2YXb— Charles Tillman (@peanuttillman) August 5, 2018
While the Packers are practicing at a sold-out Lambeau Field, Jerry Kramer is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
During his Hall of Fame speech, Jerry Kramer reminisced about the struggles of Green Bay's early seasons, including a 50-0 loss to the Colts. "They had a white horse that ran around the field after they scored," Kramer said. "We damn near killed him."
Malcolm Jenkins on how Brian Dawkins has impacted not only him personally, but a generation of players.
"Congratulations to a great friend and teammate!"— NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2018
Tom Brady sends a message to @RandyMoss ahead of his #PFHOF18 enshrinement. pic.twitter.com/L2So2sGzxw
.@CoachJoeGibbs on Bobby Beathard in his presenter video #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/KSRsHjOnCf— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 4, 2018
One legendary locker room. 👏 #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/bzykZTX6OY— NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2018
Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian and friend of Ray Lewis, is sitting a few rows from the stage. Phelps has talked in the past how Lewis has inspired him, especially toward the end of his swimming career.
Robert Brazile ended his Hall of Fame speech by saying, "When the Hall of Fame knocked on my door, all of my dreams came true. After all these years, I am home."
During his Hall of Fame speech, Robert Brazile said he would steal his father's electrical tape to put No. 51 on his t-shirt so he could emulate Dick Butkus
Robert Brazile is rocking a Houston Oilers/Bum Phillips belt buckle at tonight's Enshrinement Ceremony #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/DigkYtBsCd— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 4, 2018
This Brian Dawkins fan came from Philadelphia to see the safety's Hall of Fame induction speech
Owens: Hall of Fame 'was never really a goal' during career
Terrell Owens says he sacrificed a lot and gave his all throughout his career to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens delivered an emotional, 40-minute speech at his former college, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he reiterated why he skipped this weekend's Hall of Fame ceremonies and acknowledged Jerry Rice, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as athletic inspirations. Here's the story.
Little JerMichael Braxton with a San Francisco 49ers jersey in support of Terrell Owens, who is holding his Hall of Fame ceremony at UT-Chattanooga, the school where Owens was a two-sport athlete in football and basketball.
.@terrellowens skipped the Hall of Fame ceremony so others "will not have to go through what [he] and others have gone through." pic.twitter.com/6TuCsV7zOn— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2018
Running back heaven.......@EmmittSmith22 @JeromeBettis36 @thurmanthomas @EarlCCampbell @marshallfaulk @francoharrishof #profootballhof #NFLBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/axSxxWXkhi— Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) August 4, 2018
