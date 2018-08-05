        <
          Best of HOF: Lewis makes history, Dawkins inspires and more

          play
          Lewis brings his iconic dance to HOF stage (0:34)

          Ray Lewis welcomes his former teammate Jonathan Ogden to the stage and after "Baltimore" chants, the duo break it down on the HOF stage. (0:34)

          8:37 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Eight men joined football royalty on Saturday night with their induction in the Hall of Fame. But the celebration wasn't limited to Canton, Ohio, with Terrell Owens having his own ceremony in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

          From Ray Lewis' 33-minute speech to Brian Dawkins' inspirational message to Brian Urlacher's tribute to his mother, Saturday's speeches were full of emotion. Here's a look at how it all went down in Canton -- and across the country -- as the NFL reacted to the star-studded class putting on the gold jackets.

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Ray Lewis' speech was 33 minutes, 17 seconds long -- which is about three minutes shorter than Brett Favre's unofficial record for longest Hall of Fame speech

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Ray Lewis is using a wireless mic for his enshrinement speech and is walking all around the stage. This is a first in Hall of Fame history.

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer3h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Brian Dawkins spoke about the pain he has endured with depression and suicidal thoughts. "I was planning the way I would kill myself so my wife would get the money," he said.

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago
          play
          2:00

          Dawkins shares his emotional battle with depression

          Brian Dawkins opens up about the emotional turmoil that he's endured and pleads with those in pain to "keep pushing through."

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Brian Urlacher wanted to clear up the misconception that he came from privilege. He talked about pushing a lawnmower around at the age of 12 and working on the oil fields in Lovington, New Mexico, and the lumber yard in Albuquerque.

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer4h ago
          play
          1:41

          Urlacher's real hero was his mother

          Brian Urlacher expresses high praise for his mother during his Hall of Fame speech, crediting his work ethic to her.

          ESPN Staff Writer

          While the Packers are practicing at a sold-out Lambeau Field, Jerry Kramer is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

          Rob Demovsky, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          During his Hall of Fame speech, Jerry Kramer reminisced about the struggles of Green Bay's early seasons, including a 50-0 loss to the Colts. "They had a white horse that ran around the field after they scored," Kramer said. "We damn near killed him."

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Malcolm Jenkins on how Brian Dawkins has impacted not only him personally, but a generation of players.

          Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian and friend of Ray Lewis, is sitting a few rows from the stage. Phelps has talked in the past how Lewis has inspired him, especially toward the end of his swimming career.

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Robert Brazile ended his Hall of Fame speech by saying, "When the Hall of Fame knocked on my door, all of my dreams came true. After all these years, I am home."

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          During his Hall of Fame speech, Robert Brazile said he would steal his father's electrical tape to put No. 51 on his t-shirt so he could emulate Dick Butkus

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer6h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          This Brian Dawkins fan came from Philadelphia to see the safety's Hall of Fame induction speech

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer7h ago
          play
          1:10

          Owens: Hall of Fame 'was never really a goal' during career

          Terrell Owens says he sacrificed a lot and gave his all throughout his career to make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

          Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens delivered an emotional, 40-minute speech at his former college, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he reiterated why he skipped this weekend's Hall of Fame ceremonies and acknowledged Jerry Rice, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as athletic inspirations. Here's the story.

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Little JerMichael Braxton with a San Francisco 49ers jersey in support of Terrell Owens, who is holding his Hall of Fame ceremony at UT-Chattanooga, the school where Owens was a two-sport athlete in football and basketball.

          Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer12h ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Here is the official program for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer8h ago

