The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a contract with former Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, the team announced Saturday.

Editor's Picks Titans' Cyprien tears ACL; Reid, Vaccaro to visit Titans starting safety Johnathan Cyprien has a torn ACL and will miss the 2018 season, coach Mike Vrabel announced.

Vaccaro, 27, worked out for the Titans on Friday after starting safety Johnathan Cyprien was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Thursday.

Vaccaro had gone unsigned this offseason along with several other veteran safeties as the market for their services didn't develop as expected.

The Titans also agreed to a deal with safety Jason Thompson.

The Titans tried to bring in Eric Reid for a visit but he had "multiple flight cancellations," sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reid has gone unsigned this offseason, and many believe it's because he has knelt during the national anthem the past few seasons to protest racial injustice. He has filed a collusion grievance against the NFL.

Vaccaro has shown Pro Bowl-caliber potential throughout his five-year career during which he tallied 67 starts, 385 tackles, 8 interceptions, 7.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.

The 6-foot, 214-pounder, who was drafted with the 15th overall pick out of Texas in 2013, probably fits best as a strong safety playing closer to the line of scrimmage, but also has been used often as a nickel back covering slot receivers. He also has been used as a pseudo-linebacker in certain packages.

Vaccaro finished third in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2013, when former coordinator Rob Ryan moved him all over the defense as a versatile chess piece.

Vaccaro's past two seasons were two of his best, with a total of five interceptions in 23 games. But he missed seven games (including the playoffs) because of a lingering groin injury that ultimately required surgery in 2017. He also missed the final four games of 2016 because of an Adderall suspension.