Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda passed his physical and will be removed from the physically unable to peform list, the team announced Saturday.

Yanda, a six-time Pro Bowl player, has been recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. It's been a painful year for Yanda, who missed the final 14 games of last season with a fractured ankle.

The Ravens had been optimistic that Yanda would return at some point in training camp. There's a chance that Yanda won't participate in any preseason games for Baltimore, which has four preseason games remaining after playing in Thursday's Hall of Fame game.

Without Yanda, James Hurst had been filling in at right guard. Yanda didn't suit up for Saturday's practice.

Yanda, who has gone to six consecutive Pro Bowls, was named the best offensive lineman in the league in 2016 by Pro Football Focus. He didn't allow a sack or quarterback hit in 2016, despite playing with just one healthy arm for most of the season.

The Ravens also welcomed back running back Kenneth Dixon, tight end Mark Andrews, linebacker Tyus Bowser and offensive lineman Greg Senat, all of whom were sidelined for most of last week.