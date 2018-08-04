FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel underwent a procedure to drain fluid from his knee after leaving Wednesday's practice and is expected to be sidelined for at least 10 days, according to sources.

While the recovery process could extend beyond 10 days, it is not expected to affect Michel's availability for a significant portion, if any, of the regular season.

A source described the draining of the knee as more of a clean-up, referring to it as positive because it helped address some pre-existing issues.

A first-round draft pick out of Georgia (No. 31 overall), Michel left the SEC Championship Game against Auburn in December with a left knee sprain, but returned to play in the team's final two games (Rose Bowl, national championship).

The Patriots plan to pair the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Michel with Rex Burkhead and James White atop their running back depth chart, as they transition without Dion Lewis, who signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

On Wednesday's sixth practice of training camp, Michel walked off the field under his own power with head athletic trainer Jim Whalen, first entering the medical tent and then heading to the locker room.