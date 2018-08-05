GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Next to Aaron Rodgers and perhaps Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari might be the offensive player the Green Bay Packers can least afford to lose.

Yet a crowd of 64,702 for Saturday's Family Night at Lambeau Field watched the two-time All-Pro left tackle ride off the field on a cart after he sustained a left ankle injury late in the 91-minute practice.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he did not have enough information to say whether the injury will be a long-term concern.

"I think he said he got his foot caught underneath him," Packers left guard Lane Taylor said. "Not 100 percent sure, but I'm sure he'll be fine. I'm sure he'll ice it, evaluate it tomorrow. I'm not a doctor, so ... hope he's OK. I feel like it'll be all right. So we'll see tomorrow."

Family Night has been particularly cruel to Packers tackles in recent years. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2013 event, the last time it was a full-blown scrimmage. McCarthy has conducted it as a regular practice ever since.

"In Family Night, you never want to see dudes get nicked up," Bulaga said. "Unfortunately, I've been on that end of the spectrum, so I understand it. But we'll see what's going on with him."

Bakhtiari has been a mainstay at perhaps the most important position on the offensive line, starting all but six games of his five-year career. Despite missing four games last season with a hamstring injury, he was named to the All-Pro second-team for the second straight year.

The Packers went through a revolving door on the offensive line last season, starting 11 combinations in 16 games, and Rodgers said last week that he hoped to get the five starters in place so they can get some work during the preseason.

Bakhtiari's injury could threaten that. Plus, the Packers plan to limit Bulaga's work as he returns from last year's right ACL tear. Bulaga got a scheduled night off on Saturday, one day after he practiced for the first time in camp.

Without Bulaga and after Bakhtiari's injury, the Packers used Kyle Murphy at left tackle and Jason Spriggs at right. Veteran free-agent tackle Byron Bell also took reps at right tackle but at one point dropped out with an apparent back injury only to return.

Starting receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) did not practice on Saturday after he dropped out late in Friday's practice. It's the same ankle Cobb had surgery on earlier this summer, but he told ESPN on his way out of the locker room that he wasn't overly concerned.

"We're just managing the soreness right now, but it's not a big [concern]," Cobb said.

McCarthy gave his young receivers plenty of work, especially the three draft picks: J'Mon Moore (fourth round), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth) and Equanimeous St. Brown (sixth). Moore, despite a drop early in practice, made perhaps the play of the night with a leaping, 5-yard touchdown catch from Brett Hundley.

Others who didn't practice on Saturday were WR Trevor Davis (hamstring), S Kentrell Brice (ankle), RB Devante Mays (hamstring), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), LB Jake Ryan (knee), OLB Nick Perry (ankle), LB C.J. Johnson (hamstring) and DT Mike Daniels (quad).