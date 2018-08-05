Two of the men responsible for helping deliver the Philadelphia Eagles their first Super Bowl championship will be paired together for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, the organization announced it has signed head coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman to contract extensions that both run through the 2022 season.

"Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. "That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward."

Pederson was hired in 2016 without much fanfare, but followed up a 7-9 rookie campaign by guiding the Eagles to a 13-3 regular-season record, which tied a franchise mark, and then on a Super Bowl run.

Roseman was named 2017 Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America as well as 2017 Sporting News NFL Executive of the Year. He orchestrated two trades in the 2016 NFL draft to grab quarterback Carson Wentz with the second overall pick, and helped build a supporting cast around Wentz that is one of the best in the NFL.