The Buffalo Bills acquired receiver Corey Coleman from the Cleveland Browns for an undisclosed draft pick on Sunday.

Coleman, 24, was the Browns' No. 15 overall pick in 2016. He was selected after the Browns sent the No. 2 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the trade with which the Eagles selected quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Bills were in need of help at receiver despite the return of 2017 second-round pick Zay Jones from the non-football injury list Sunday after offseason knee surgery.

Buffalo entered training camp with Kelvin Benjamin as its top receiver and questions down the rest of its depth chart.

In place of Jones through the first week of training camp, the Bills rotated a group of receivers with the first team, including Andre Holmes, Malachi Dupre, Brandon Reilly and undrafted rookie Robert Foster. They also have used Jeremy Kerley as a slot receiver.

Coleman played in nine games last season for the Browns, making eight starts. He caught 23 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns, missing seven games with a hand injury.

As a rookie, Coleman started all 10 games in which he played, catching 33 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns.