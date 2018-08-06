Rookie Sam Darnold "has a very fair shot" of winning the Jets starting quarterback job for the regular-season opener, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Editor's Picks Darnold offers voice in QB competition for Jets Sam Darnold, speaking to reporters for the first time since signing his four-year, $30 million contract, said he has no regrets about a three-day impasse that preceded completion of the deal.

Darnold, 21, has to keep progressing and the preseason will be critical for him. But the Jets like what they see as he's further along than they thought, according to the source.

He arrived in camp July 30, signing a four-year contract for the slotted amount of $30.2 million after a three-day dispute over offset language in the deal.

Darnold, drafted third out of USC, is competing against veterans Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater for the starting job.

Jets coach Todd Bowles has said that McCown is the starter, adding that it could change based on the preseason.