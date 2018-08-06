        <
          Odell Beckham Jr.'s agent leaves with no deal in place

          Josina Anderson reports that the Giants are valuing Odell Beckham Jr. at a number less than Sammy Watkins. (1:11)

          9:59 AM ET
          New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s agent has left the New York area with no deal in place after face-to-face meetings with the team last week, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

          A team source told Anderson that agent Zeke Sandhu and the Giants worked diligently to consummate a deal but could not agree on Beckham's market value.

          The Giants are valuing Beckham at a total average annual value below Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins, who has an average annual value of $16 million in his current deal, a source told Anderson.

          On Saturday, Beckham said at a news conference that his contract situation is trending in the right direction.

          "Optimistic? Yeah. I'm optimistic," Beckham said. "I'm confident it will all work itself out. It always does."

