Someone had a case of the Mondays as Jamal Adams couldn't even get in the New York Jets facility. And no, Jamal, you weren't cut.

Meanwhile, the "McCarthy Olympics" in Green Bay had coaches in dunk tanks, plenty of bags and even some hoops and soccer.

Patrick Mahomes had his own fun and games as he tried to hit the crossbar from a fair distance. See if he connected.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.

Best hang time I've seen from JK Scott - 5.03 on a 63-yard punt from his own 30. Averaged 4.76 seconds and 54.5 yards on six reps. pic.twitter.com/USV3rMGK9W — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 6, 2018

Coaches in dunk tanks, a variety of different sports & lots of fun!



Highlights from the "McCarthy Olympics" 💦🏈🏀⚽🏌️ pic.twitter.com/ej2IJ7q4vP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 6, 2018

Say hello to Joe! He was just voted Best in Schobert.



Don't be fooled - this little heeler mix may seem unassuming but he'll "pro" bowl his way into your heart 🧡



Find him and other puppies looking for furrrever homes at our #BrownsCamp Puppy Pound! pic.twitter.com/Ksfei9WCcy — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 6, 2018

ESPN Staff Writer Cam Newton almost always makes the one-handed catch to start practice. He didn't today. But otherwise the Panthers quarterback has been sharp passing and running Norv Turner's offense in training camp.

ESPN QB coach Pat O'Hara in action working on footwork with Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

ESPN Staff Writer Saquon Barkley on playing in Thursday's preseason opener vs Browns: "Hoping? I plan to play." The rookie is ready for his first game action.

ESPN Staff Writer Mitch Trubisky looking forward to getting some reps in with the starters in Cincinnati on Thursday. Trubisky noted that he's looking forward to having the ability to run more within the offense this year.

ESPN Staff Writer Raiders camp Day 11 Quote of the Day comes from coach Jon Gruden, on the frustration he felt with the preponderance of false start and offsides penalties in team drills: “Pre-snap penalties make me sick. They really do. And I’m sick now. I don’t feel like eating.”