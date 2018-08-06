        <
          What to know Monday at NFL training camps

          Bowles: Darnold learning from his mistakes (1:22)

          Jets head coach Todd Bowles discusses how Sam Darnold is progressing through the preseason. (1:22)

          5:40 PM ET
          Someone had a case of the Mondays as Jamal Adams couldn't even get in the New York Jets facility. And no, Jamal, you weren't cut.

          Meanwhile, the "McCarthy Olympics" in Green Bay had coaches in dunk tanks, plenty of bags and even some hoops and soccer.

          Patrick Mahomes had his own fun and games as he tried to hit the crossbar from a fair distance. See if he connected.

          Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.

          New York Jets

          Green Bay Packers

          Cleveland Browns

          Carolina Panthers

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Cam Newton almost always makes the one-handed catch to start practice. He didn't today. But otherwise the Panthers quarterback has been sharp passing and running Norv Turner's offense in training camp.

          David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer8h ago

          Tennessee Titans

          ESPN

          QB coach Pat O'Hara in action working on footwork with Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

          Turron Davenport, ESPN7h ago

          New York Giants

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Saquon Barkley on playing in Thursday's preseason opener vs Browns: "Hoping? I plan to play." The rookie is ready for his first game action.

          Jordan Raanan, ESPN Staff Writer5h ago

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Chicago Bears

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Mitch Trubisky looking forward to getting some reps in with the starters in Cincinnati on Thursday. Trubisky noted that he's looking forward to having the ability to run more within the offense this year.

          Nick Friedell, ESPN Staff Writer6h ago

          Oakland Raiders

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Raiders camp Day 11 Quote of the Day comes from coach Jon Gruden, on the frustration he felt with the preponderance of false start and offsides penalties in team drills: “Pre-snap penalties make me sick. They really do. And I’m sick now. I don’t feel like eating.”

          Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Staff Writer2h ago

          Seattle Seahawks

          ESPN

          Seahawks cornerback Dontae Johnson, who began training camp on PUP because of a foot injury, is practicing today for the first time. Johnson is a former starter for the 49ers who will re-join the competition at right cornerback with Byron Maxwell and rookie Tre Flowers. Seattle signed him to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million and $350,000 guaranteed. Listed at 6-2 and 200 pounds, he looks like a Seahawks cornerback.

          Brady Henderson, ESPN3h ago

