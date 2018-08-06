ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Just a week into his first training camp with the Denver Broncos, punter Marquette King had a brief run-in with a local radio host after Sunday's practice.

King has been active on social media since his arrival to the Broncos and has done several interviews with a variety of outlets. However, Friday he appeared on 104.3 The Fan with former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye.

The two hosts cut the interview short after around 90 seconds after King gave several clipped answers to their questions. At one point they asked King why he wasn't more expansive in his answers and King replied he didn't like talking about football.

King responded, on Twitter, with emojis signifying an obscenity, directed at Darren McKee, who also has a show on the station. King appeared on at least one other local station over the weekend and did a sit-down interview with at least one other media outlet in recent days as well.

McKee, who hosts a show with former Broncos defensive linemen Alfred Williams, then responded on Twitter to say King should apologize to Stokley "for an incredibly disrespectful, rude interview.'' He added "good luck punting the ball in Denver. Somehow our show will survive without you.''

To be interviewed then simply don't do it. If you DO decide to do an interview have a clue who you are talking to. Why don't you ask DT about Stokely as you apparently have no idea who anybody is. Best of luck punting the ball in Denver. Somehow our show will survive without you — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) August 5, 2018

But King then confronted McKee briefly after Sunday's practice, asking "Do we have a problem" and said "keep my name out of your mouth.'' McKee responded: "Or what?''

After a brief exchange, a member of the Broncos' media relations staff took King back in the team's complex.

King tweeted to former Oakland Raiders teammate Marshawn Lynch on Sunday to apparently say he understands why the running back avoids media interviews.

It all makes sense now @MoneyLynch — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) August 5, 2018

King, who was released by the Raiders in March, signed a three-year, $6 million deal with the Broncos and has said he had no contact with new Raiders coach Jon Gruden before his release.

Earlier this offseason, Broncos coach Vance Joseph said King has been "focused'' and "engaged'' since his arrival to the team. After he signed, King said that one of the best things about coming to the Broncos was "the Broncos encourage you to be yourself. That is real cool. Players play a lot better when they can let their hair down and be themselves. It's cool. They encourage it.''

King, who was third in the NFL in net punting last season (42.7 yards), was released March 30 by the Raiders and there have been whispers that Gruden may not have meshed with King's outspoken personality.

King is consistently active on social media and has been a popular, often irreverent interview. In 2016, he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in consecutive games and last season he was penalized in a game against the Broncos.

When asked earlier this offseason about whether the Broncos had asked him to dial back his personality, King said: "No such thing as too much. Obviously the thing was not getting penalties, but like I said, all that happened two years ago. There was only one instance last year against the Broncos where I did get a flag. It is nothing that should happen again at all. Maybe if I was trying to save someone from scoring a touchdown and grabbing his horse collar. Other than that, it is what it is. It's in the past.''