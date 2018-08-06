Arizona Cardinals starting center A.Q. Shipley tore his ACL in practice Saturday and is done for the 2018 season, coach Steve Wilks said.

Most Snaps Played: Last 2 Seasons Cardinals center A.Q. Shipley, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, missed four offensive snaps in the last two seasons, playing 2,141 of the Cardinals' 2,145 (99.8 percent) offensive plays. Player Snaps A.Q. Shipley, ARI 2,141 Joe Thuney, NE 2,116 Jason Kelce, PHI 2,103 -- ESPN Stats & Information

"The MRI confirms that it is an ACL [injury]. Very unfortunate situation for him and the team," Wilks said. "Tremendous leader, hard worker. When you talk about the DNA that I look for, [he's] a guy that loves the game. Very passionate, gritty. Really was a leader up front, and it's going to be an opportunity for others to step up that this particular time." The six-year NFL veteran started all 16 games in each of the past two seasons and has been a stalwart for the Cardinals.

Shipley responded to a tweet from former Cardinals defensive end Bertrand Berry that this was the "hardest news of my life."

Thanks brother. Hardest news of my life. But youre right come back stronger next yr https://t.co/Ek3jwS7HAy — AQ Shipley (@aqshipley) August 6, 2018

On Friday, Wilks talked about Shipley's importance to the team.

"The guy that really anchors everything to me is A.Q.," Wilks said. "I think Shipley does a great job just with his communication, identifying the 'Mike' [linebacker] and setting us up in the right protection.

"Everything starts with him. Everybody talks about [his lack of] size, length and this and that. But he's gritty. He's dirty. I mean, I love him." Rookie Mason Cole, a third-round draft pick out of Michigan, replaced Shipley with the first unit following the injury. Cole was a four-year starter at Michigan.