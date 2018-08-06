OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Receiver Michael Crabtree and cornerback Aqib Talib were on their best behavior during Monday's joint practice between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.

In the first of two practices between the teams, Crabtree lined up against Talib seven times, and it didn't appear that they spoke once. Crabtree was targeted only once for a pass, and Talib broke it up.

Crabtree and Talib have had two altercations in the past two years over Talib pulling the chain around Crabtree's neck. Last November, they were ejected for fighting and each received a one-game suspension.

"Aqib is a smart player, he's a leader," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "I think he knew that there would be a lot of eyes on that specific situation and [I] trusted that based on our conversations he'd be smart about it. And he certainly was."

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said fighting was discussed before the practice.

"Having said that, you never know what's going to happen once you get out," Flacco said. "So it's always tough to tell. I think the guys did a good job feeling each other out in the first few periods."

Flacco wasn't aware of any words exchanged between Crabtree and Talib.

"Nah, not that I noticed," Flacco said. "I don't want to make anything of it. Nothing really."

On Monday, Talib played press coverage on Crabtree only once, pushing him to the sideline. But that was the most physical contact between the two players. Round 3 just never came close to occurring.

"We wanted to be able to get in a lot of good work today," McVay said. "I thought Coach [John] Harbaugh's guys did a good job of competing smart as well. So did our guys. That was definitely the message."