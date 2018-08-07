As 24 teams prepare for preseason games on Thursday, franchises such as the 49ers are announcing whether they'll play their first teams or not. On the lighter side, quarterback Chase Daniel goes undercover -- from his own teammates. And, head coaches Jon Gruden and Matt Patricia, new to their teams this season, take part in a joint practice.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announces that Jimmy Garoppolo and the 1st team offense will play at least one series on Thursday night.

Getting in some extra work as Giants prepare for preseason opener vs. Browns

ESPN Staff Writer Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen did not receive any first-team reps in Tuesday's practice, marking the fourth consecutive practice in which he has exclusively led the third-team offense. Allen took five periods of first-team work over the first week of training camp, but that has halted.

ESPN Staff Writer Corey Coleman, acquired in a trade Sunday from the Cleveland Browns, practiced with the Bills for the first time Tuesday. His first catch in an 11-on-11 period came with the third-team offense from Josh Allen, a sign that the former No. 15 overall pick will be brought along slowly into his new offense. Coach Sean McDermott did not yet know Tuesday whether Coleman will play in Thursday's preseason opener.

Chargers DE Joey Bosa exits practice with left foot injury

Best way to go undercover in front of your own teammates at training camp?

A bucket hat, of course.

Must be quarterback autograph day at training camp.

Madden doing David Njoku dirty with his hair style in the game.

Demario Davis breaks up pass on wheel route to Alvin Kamara.



One of my top plays of camp so far.



Demario Davis breaks up pass on wheel route to Alvin Kamara. One of my top plays of camp so far. Davis can get out and run.

ESPN Staff Writer No one was more excited to meet Hulk Hogan than Vinny Curry. "He's the reason I eat my vegetables and say my prayers," Curry said. Allen told me he thinks they'd make a good tag team in the ring. "Vinny's stage name is ‘Flee' and I'm the ‘Butter King.'"

ESPN Staff Writer Bill Belichick, who was at Fenway Park on Sunday night, is a Red Sox fan. "What a game that was, what a team they have," he said Tuesday morning. "I marvel at the way they compete, how consistent they've been, how many people have contributed, just the overall organization. ... They've been great to us, they provided us with a great experience in June for our football team. I wish the Red Sox nothing but the best, not that they need any help from me. They seem to be doing just fine."

ESPN Staff Writer As Rams cornerback Aqib Talib walks out to a joint practice with the Ravens, one player from Baltimore's Woodlawn High School asked him: "Where's the chain at?" This is in reference to Talib's run-ins with wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

ESPN Staff Writer Play of the day -- and of camp -- from Jaguars practice: QB Blake Bortles tried to hit WR Donte Moncrief deep down the left sideline in a two-minute drill but CB Jalen Ramsey didn't let that happen. Ramsey knocked the ball away with one hand then somehow was able to corral the deflection with both hands as he fell to the ground for an interception. It was such an athletic play that even Moncrief couldn't resist giving Ramsey some congrats.