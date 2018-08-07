        <
        >

          What to know Tuesday at NFL training camps

          In five wins for the 49ers last season, Jimmy Garoppolo had six touchdowns and five interceptions. Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports
          Aug 7, 2018
          • ESPN.com

          As 24 teams prepare for preseason games on Thursday, franchises such as the 49ers are announcing whether they'll play their first teams or not. On the lighter side, quarterback Chase Daniel goes undercover -- from his own teammates. And, head coaches Jon Gruden and Matt Patricia, new to their teams this season, take part in a joint practice.

          Here's what you need to know from camps across the league.

          San Francisco 49ers

          New York Giants

          Buffalo Bills

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen did not receive any first-team reps in Tuesday's practice, marking the fourth consecutive practice in which he has exclusively led the third-team offense. Allen took five periods of first-team work over the first week of training camp, but that has halted.

          Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer2d ago

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Corey Coleman, acquired in a trade Sunday from the Cleveland Browns, practiced with the Bills for the first time Tuesday. His first catch in an 11-on-11 period came with the third-team offense from Josh Allen, a sign that the former No. 15 overall pick will be brought along slowly into his new offense. Coach Sean McDermott did not yet know Tuesday whether Coleman will play in Thursday's preseason opener.

          Mike Rodak, ESPN Staff Writer2d ago

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Chicago Bears

          Minnesota Vikings

          Cleveland Browns

          New Orleans Saints

          Seattle Seahawks

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          ESPN Staff Writer

          No one was more excited to meet Hulk Hogan than Vinny Curry. "He's the reason I eat my vegetables and say my prayers," Curry said. Allen told me he thinks they'd make a good tag team in the ring. "Vinny's stage name is ‘Flee' and I'm the ‘Butter King.'"

          Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff Writer2d ago

          New England Patriots

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Bill Belichick, who was at Fenway Park on Sunday night, is a Red Sox fan. "What a game that was, what a team they have," he said Tuesday morning. "I marvel at the way they compete, how consistent they've been, how many people have contributed, just the overall organization. ... They've been great to us, they provided us with a great experience in June for our football team. I wish the Red Sox nothing but the best, not that they need any help from me. They seem to be doing just fine."

          Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer2d ago

          Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders

          Los Angeles Rams

          ESPN Staff Writer

          As Rams cornerback Aqib Talib walks out to a joint practice with the Ravens, one player from Baltimore's Woodlawn High School asked him: "Where's the chain at?" This is in reference to Talib's run-ins with wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

          Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff Writer2d ago

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Play of the day -- and of camp -- from Jaguars practice: QB Blake Bortles tried to hit WR Donte Moncrief deep down the left sideline in a two-minute drill but CB Jalen Ramsey didn't let that happen. Ramsey knocked the ball away with one hand then somehow was able to corral the deflection with both hands as he fell to the ground for an interception. It was such an athletic play that even Moncrief couldn't resist giving Ramsey some congrats.

          Michael DiRocco, ESPN Staff Writer2d ago

          Atlanta Falcons

          Green Bay Packers

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices