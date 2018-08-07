The Get Up! crew react to Cleveland's trading WR Corey Coleman to Buffalo for a draft pick. (1:34)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- On the eve of his first practice with the Buffalo Bills since being acquired in a trade Sunday from the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Corey Coleman posted a photo to his Instagram story of his new practice jersey on the floor of the locker room.

"I got some s--- to prove," read the caption of the photo.

Coleman has thus far failed to live up to his billing in the NFL. Once the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner as college football's most outstanding receiver during his final season at Baylor in 2015, Coleman was selected by the Browns' former front office as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Two years later, new Browns general manager John Dorsey essentially gifted Coleman to the Bills for the low price of a 2020 seventh-round pick. The Bills will owe Coleman the $3.5 million in fully guaranteed base salaries that remain on Coleman's contract, which runs through the 2019 season.

"New opportunity, fresh start," Coleman said Tuesday at the end of a rain-soaked practice, his first with the Bills after arriving at their training camp site of St. John Fisher College. "Everyday I wake up I feel like I got something to prove. It's a huge opportunity for me and I'm blessed to be here. I'm ready to rock with Buffalo Bills."

The Bills gave up a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to acquire Corey Coleman in attempting to address a position that lacks experienced and proven talent behind starter Kelvin Benjamin. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

Coleman missed six games in his rookie season after breaking his right hand and was sidelined for another seven games last season after breaking a bone in the same hand. In his 19 games in the NFL, Coleman has caught 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

His lowest moment in Cleveland came during last year's finale, when he dropped a pass on fourth-and-2 to seal the Browns' winless season.

Coleman said Tuesday he had a feeling he might be traded by Cleveland but did not elaborate.

"A lot of things don't work out the way you want it to work out," he said. "I got much respect for my teammates, man. Those guys in the locker room over there in Cleveland are top-notch guys. I respect them. A great fan base in Cleveland, too, and I'm gonna leave it at that."

The Bills limited Coleman's participation in full-team drills Tuesday as he began getting acclimated to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system. He did receive some repetitions in 11-on-11 work, catching a pass from rookie quarterback Josh Allen with the third-team offense.

"It feels good to be wanted," Coleman said Tuesday when asked if he felt wanted in Buffalo. "But I don't want to let them down. They have their trust in me. I really don't want to let them down and make them right. I'm gonna work my tail off to come here and do everything I need to do to help some of the young guys out."