RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in a radio interview Tuesday that he's not sure if defensive end Dion Jordan will be ready by Week 1 but that wide receiver Doug Baldwin should be.

Jordan, the projected starter opposite Frank Clark, is on the physically unable to perform list with an unspecified leg injury. Baldwin has been sidelined for the past week with a knee injury.

Carroll, appearing on 710 ESPN Seattle, was asked if Jordan and Baldwin have a chance to be available for the team's regular-season opener at the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9.

"Doug, for sure," Carroll said. "Dion, we won't know until we get him back out. We know exactly what's going on with Doug. He's going to be able to make it back barring setbacks of some kind."

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates have reported that Baldwin could miss most or all of the preseason.

Carroll has described Baldwin's injury as a sore knee and has called the situation "a little bit of a problem." Sources told Schefter and Yates that doctors are uncertain of exactly how or when Baldwin injured his knee, but that they're hopeful and confident he'll be able to return for the opener.

Carroll said Baldwin has traveled out of town to receive an unspecified treatment on his knee. He declined to say if it was the anti-inflammatory treatment Regenokine, which several Seahawks players underwent last summer.

"We're gonna give him a couple weeks here before we bring him back out to make sure that we've ramped him back up properly," Carroll said July 31. "He came into camp a little bit off and we just want to make sure that we take care of him. We know exactly what's going on. He's doing some special treatments to make sure that we're taking care of him, and we want to bring him back into shape so we can really get him ready for the long haul."

Baldwin, 29, has led the Seahawks in receiving in five of his seven years in the NFL. He narrowly missed out on his third straight 1,000-yard season in 2017 but still made his second career Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.

Jordan, 28, is recovering from what Carroll has called a stress-related issue in his leg. He also had another knee surgery on his other leg earlier in the offseason and has had knee problems dating to his time with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him third overall in 2013 and waived him last offseason with a failed-physical designation.

He signed a one-year deal with Seattle last offseason but then had knee surgery and didn't make his Seahawks debut until November. He recorded four sacks in five games but missed three more with a neck injury.

The Seahawks re-signed Jordan to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.

With Jordan sidelined and Clark working his way back from wrist surgery, Schefter reported that free-agent linebacker/defensive end Erik Walden was scheduled to visit the Seahawks over the weekend. The NFL Network reported that Seattle was scheduled to work out Lamarr Houston and former Seahawk Damontre Moore.